James R. Baker, 75, Gas City, passed away at 3:26 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Marion Health. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, September 8, 1946, to Sidney and Catherine (Hook) Baker. On August 22, 1970, he married Cheryl Justine, who preceded him in death on July 5, 2021.
Jim graduated from Mississinewa High School (Class of 1965) and served his country in the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Mississinewa Valley Paving since 1985. Jim was a past president of Gas City Kiwanis and served as Lt. Governor. He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed being a coach for 3-way Rec coaches pitch baseball league for several years.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Steve) Weber of Indianapolis; son, Brett Anthony (Nicole) Baker of Fort Collins, CO; grandson, Jacob; granddaughters, Grace, Ella, Ahna; and sister, Nancy Ley of Bolingbrook, IL.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Jim was also preceded by his son, Stephen Joseph Baker; as well as sisters, Barbara Morris and Eleanor Guarisco.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday prior to the funeral at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate James' life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.