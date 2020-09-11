James Lewis Smith, 69, of Marion, Indiana, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in his home. James, better known as Lewis, was born March 11, 1951, in Brownsville, TN. His parents Henry Neal and Emma Smith relocated their family to Marion, Indiana in 1956.
Lewis attended Marion Community Schools, where he excelled in basketball, football and track and field. After graduating from Marion High School in 1970, he entered the workforce full-time. After many years of working in various positions he decided to turn his passion for antiquing into entrepreneurship.
Outside of work Lewis spent a great deal of time coaching youth in basketball and softball. He was an excellent coach and could teach absolutely anyone to, “Keep your eye on the ball.” Lewis had quite the sense of humor and was guaranteed to make your day with a joke and a hearty laugh. Lewis loved to fish and spent many hours throwing his pole in the water, waiting for the perfect catch.
To cherish his memory, Lewis left three daughters: Kiva Smith, Essence (Phillip) Melton of Avon Lake, Ohio, TaSheena Cole of Atlanta, Georgia, and one son Jaris Cole of Alanta, Georgia. Seven brothers: Charlie (Zerline) Smith of Mansfield, OH, Luther Melvin Smith, Bennie (Betty) Smith of Anderson, Indiana , Ollie Smith of Marion, IN, Bernard Smith of Marion, IN, Dana Smith of Monticello, Indiana, Emile Joe Smith Marion, Indiana. Three sisters: Mary (William) Green of Sikeston, Missiouri, Gloria Brown of Marion, IN and Youlana Smith of Marion, Indiana. Three grandchildren: Parker and Sydney Melton of Avon Lake, OH, and Rodney Dunn Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Dorthy Bounds, Billy Smith, and Wana Smith.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at Greater Second Baptist Church, 705 W. 26th Street Marion, IN 46952, calling hour 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Memorial service begins at 12:00 PM. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.
