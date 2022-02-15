James "Jim" Richard Pence, 84, Converse, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on March 8, 1937, to Mark and Thelma (Holloway) Pence. On August 23, 1959, he married Rebecca Ann Billington, and she survives.
Jim graduated from Swayzee High School in 1955. He began farming at age 9 and continued farming throughout his life. He worked as a Machine Operator for 44 years with Bell Fibre, retiring in 1999.
He enjoyed going to farm equipment sales with his son. He was an avid fan of Oak Hill sports, Purdue basketball, and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed playing euchre. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his cousins. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching all of them play sports and activities. He loved telling jokes and had an infectious laugh. He was a member of Mier Community Church for most of his life.
Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years, Rebecca Ann Pence of Converse; daughter, Christina (Bill) Johnson of Columbus, OH; five grandchildren, Evan (Teresa) Pence, Kristin Pence (Brad Skinner), Andrew (Alyssa) Johnson, Michael (Rachel) Johnson and Matthew Johnson; and twelve great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaylee, Eyan, Rossi, Peyten, Grayson, Reese, Rikki, Riley, Sophia, Aiden, and Levi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Dean Pence; and sister, Joyce Smith.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Needham-Storey-Wampner, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Jim's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bob Couch officiating. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mier Community Church 7797 W. Mier Rd., Converse, IN 46919.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
