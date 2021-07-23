James “Jim” Ivan Hudson, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born at his family home in North Manchester near Wabash, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 15, 1934, to Ivan and Mildred (Palmer) Hudson.
Jim graduated from Urbana High School and attended Valparaiso Technical Institute. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he was a radio engineer for 35 years with Thomson Consumer Electronics (formerly RCA), retiring in 1997. He was a member of Greenwood First Baptist Church and Del Tura Golf Country Club, and he was an ardent supporter of American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and American Leukemia Association. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, exotic cars, motorcycles, and traveling. He was also an avid coin collector and enjoyed reading the works of James Patterson, Randy Wayne White, and John Ray Grisham. Jim was a skin, leukemia, and prostate cancer survivor for over 20 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Joni (John) Herman of Grapevine, TX; grandsons, Jordan (Rachel) Herman of Arlington, TX, Jake Hudson of Noblesville, Jay Leary, Dr. Jonathon Leary, Bo Collins, and Graham Lovett; granddaughters, Jaclyn (fiancé, Clayton Malkowsky) Herman of Princeton, TX, Jayme Herman of Grapevine, TX, Shelby (fiancé, Jake DeBaun) Hudson of Noblesville, Courtney Hudson of Cincinnati, OH, Caroline Brown, and Dr. Lee Allison; son-in-law, Dr. Julius (Cindy) Leary, Jr., of Greenwood, SC; daughters-in-law, Lynne (Tommy) Lovett of Summerville, SC, and Kathie Marsh of Columbia, SC; brother, Jerry (Pat) Hudson of Fort Wayne; sister, Judy Rice of Wabash.
He was preceded in death by both of his wives, Edna B. Hudson and Argyl Leary Hudson; parents; son, Jon Hudson; daughter-in-law, Dianne Leary; brother, Joe (Carol) Hudson; brother-in-law, Larry Rice; and friend and companion, Patty Ormsby.
Special thanks to the friends in Fort Myers and across the country, neighbors and acquaintances to my father who provided much appreciated and needed love and support over his last few months.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Jim’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
