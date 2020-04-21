James Dorwin Summers, 92, of rural Lagro, Indiana, died at 1:44 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Wabash. He was born May 31, 1927 in Wabash County, to Carl S. and Marie (Crumrine) Summers.
Jim was a 1946 graduate of Lincolnville High School.
He married Marjorie Ellen McCoshim at the Lincolnville Evangelical United Brethren Parsonage on March 6, 1949.
He was a retired farmer and a member of the Lincolnville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Ellen Summers of Lagro, two children, Janice (Ron) Haney of Wabash, and William R. Summers of Lagro, granddaughter, Cori (Bryon) Horn and great-granddaughter, Ava Mae Horn, all of Columbus, Indiana, and three brothers, Jack (Carolyn) Summers and Robert “Bob” (Joyce) Summers, both of Wabash, and Bernard (Becky) Summers of Bedford, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Private graveside services will be in Mississinewa Cemetery, Somerset. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Lincolnville United Methodist Church. The memorial guest book for Jim may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
