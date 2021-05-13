James Cecil Hendricks left this world on May 7, 2021 at the age of 70. Jim was born in Peru, Indiana on Nov. 29, 1950 and grew up in rural Miami County. He attended Maconaquah High School where he was active in theater and as the drum major for the marching band, graduating in 1969.
He then studied Electronics and Communication Engineering at United Electronics Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jim proudly served in the US Army from Oct. 1971 to Dec. 1974 as a RADAR specialist (Specialist-4), working on the Improved Hawk Pulse RADAR program at the Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama, then serving in Hanau, Germany. He received the National Defense Service Medal as an Expert M16 Sharpshooter.
In 1978, Jim began his work for Delphi Automotive Systems (formerly Delco/General Motors), where he worked as a senior electronics engineering technician until retirement in 2007. Jim loved his soundproof room of gadgets and was the last line of troubleshooting when a radio or component failed to work.
Whether you knew him by James, Jim, Jimmy or JC, you probably knew him as someone always ready to share a story and a laugh. He was a farm boy at heart and loved fishing, hunting and tinkering. He was resourceful, despised waste and liked everything to be in its place. Jim cut his own wood, made his ammunition, sewed his worn leather gloves and slippers, carved beautiful wood candle pieces, tied fishing lures and bobber stops and completed countless other do-it-yourself projects, well before they were “mainstream.” He was known for his special recipes for fish fry batter, hand-cut fries and smoked jerky. Jim was happiest at his lakeside home, sharing stories with his buddies. He lived a simple life, but he was far from a simple man. He had a generous heart, was a loving father and grandfather and was a fierce and loyal friend.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Shannon (Rick) Hiles, son Daniel (Eliza), daughter Lindsay (Matthew) Butrum and his grandchildren Jamey, Zachary, Jacob, Jordon, Annabelle, Alexander and great grandson Ryder. He will also be dearly remembered by his partner Deena Ghering along with family Shannon Hamm, Tara (Kenny) Bardwell, Michael Ghering, Christian Mathis, Destinye Brooks, Draton Reynolds, Ariona Glassburn, Trinity Vaughn and Franki Bardwell. Jim will be fondly remembered by his former spouse Olivia Albright as well as a host of loving friends and relatives. Jim has joined his beloved mother, Mary Lou (Butt), and his father, Robert Cecil, who preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim on Sunday, May 16 at 2 pm at Riverview Funeral Home in Peru, Indiana. A private interment ceremony with military honors will be held at Marion National Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honor to Disabled American Veterans, an organization to which he contributed for many years.
