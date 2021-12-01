Jacqueline "Jackie" Rae (Gray) Johnson, age 91, of Marion, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Jackie graduated from Marion High School in 1945 and attended Lisle University, Anderson College, and Marion College (now IWU). She worked for Indiana Bell Telephone for 37 years, first as an operator and finally as a Supervisor/Instructor for the engineering department. Jackie was a member of First Christian Church in Marion where she taught Sunday School, American Legion Post 10 in Marion, and Telephone Pioneers of America.
Jackie sang in the Marion Easter Pageant for several years. She enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, and she had received several Editor Awards for her submissions. Jackie also loved traveling abroad with her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roscoe W. Johnson, Jr.; step-sister, Madonna Hecox; step-brother, Donald Losure; children, Terry (Julie) Johnson of OH and Kathy (Johnson) O'Neil of Marion; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, step-brother, and many friends.
The family will receive visitors from 12 noon to 2:00 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Jackie's life will begin at 2:00 pm. Rev. Haley B. Asberry will be officiating with entombment taking place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
