Jacob E. Girod, infant, of Berne, IN, passed away at 9:27 AM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, IN. He was born on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Bluffton, IN. Jacob was of the Old Order Amish Church.
Funeral Service and burial will take place at a later time. Interment will be in the Blue Creek Cemetery in Berne, IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.