The omniscient Weather Channel recently issued another frost warning for our area. Given recent hurricanes and flashfires across our nation, why all the drama about Jack Frost’s arrival?
I can understand why his Scandinavian/Russian ancestor, Jokul Frosti, made fearful hosts want to escape to Florida. Far earlier than Jokul should have, the scary old giant roared into their neighborhoods like a subzero dragon, spewing snowstorms and mayhem for months.
However, I do not get Jack’s German great-great-grandma, “Mother Frost.” What mother in her right mind would initiate the never-ending rituals of zipping coats onto reluctant offspring and searching for left mittens and right boots?
Anglo-Saxons, whose island winters displayed less hostility, believed they dealt with a trickster, rather than a blizzard-breathing dragon.
The Jack Frost I encountered during first grade seemed even more friendly. According to stories our teacher read, this artist painted trees’ foliage with brilliant colors. Jack also decorated mud puddles with brittle layers that were fun to stomp when your mother wasn’t looking. He carved designs on icy windows my siblings and I licked to see if they tasted as sugary as they looked.
Despite his talents, Jack never rated the attention we gave Santa Claus or even the Pilgrims. In October, we colored pictures of jack-’o-lanterns, not Jack Frost. Unlike round pumpkins, Jack’s skinny legs and arms did not lend themselves well to a six-year-old’s wobbly crayon.
The main reason for his lack of popularity, though, should be obvious. Nobody ever received presents, pumpkin pie, or Halloween candy in Jack’s honor.
Still, as an adolescent, I learned to appreciate one aspect of Jack Frost’s arrival. Finally, I could strut to school on a chilly morning, wearing the pink pullover mohair sweater bought at last May’s clearance sale. Sometimes, though, Jack sneaked off during the day, leaving me to the mercy of Indian summer’s 80-degree temperatures. Lifelong lesson learned: love those layers!
As adults, we harbor mixed feelings about Jack. Many welcome his fall arrival far more than spring visits, when gardeners cover freshly planted seedlings with jars, pots, and sheets, hoping to avoid the tasteless ignominy of eating grocery store tomatoes in July. In spring, frantic fruit farmers set out sprinklers, heaters, and fans in chilly orchards. According to the “Fruit Growers News,” some even hire helicopters to hover above trees in expensive efforts to prevent Jack’s mischief.
At cold outdoor May weddings, blue-tinted brides wish they had worn long johns under their filmy, strapless dresses.
Yet by September, we fall fanatics have had enough of relentless summer sun. Broiled into jerky, we welcome the cool nights Jack brings. With the first strokes of his brushes, we celebrate russet, gold, melon, and chocolate hues edging leaves of maples, oaks, and tulip poplars. The silver sheen Jack paints on pumpkins doesn’t bother us. Certainly, James Whitcomb Riley would approve.
Allergy sufferers like my husband welcome Jack Frost with open arms. Hubby also celebrates mowing less often.
However, Jack does get carried away with fall decorating. Not content to paint individual leaves, he arranges thousands to beautify our lawn, drawing in millions more from neighbors’ yards.
Jack also seems to enjoy watching plant lovers like myself scurry around our yards like squirrels, obsessing about falling temperatures. Hugging porch flowerpots like dirty little children, we haul them inside — though where we will park 43 hanging ferns and geraniums, we have no idea.
I also remind myself that Jack is a super-thin guy. Can I trust someone that skinny?
Bottom line, his arrival portends ice that isn’t as pretty as his window designs. Sooner or later, his Jokul Frosti side shows up.
At least, meteorologists — unlike their treatment of blizzards — do not give Jack a new name every time he appears. Frankly, I could not take a visit from Arnold Frost seriously.
Despite my mixed feelings, this fall fanatic will continue to welcome Jack and his incomparable artistry. I will gladly admire his exquisite autumn colors and stomp through frozen puddles in his honor.
But lick icy windows?
Probably not.
