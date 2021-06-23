One of Indiana’s best summer events for high school basketball junkies returns to Marion on Friday when Indiana Wesleyan’s annual Super Hoops team camp extravaganza tips off.
More than 120 teams will find their ways into town for three days worth of preparations for the upcoming winter season while fans will be treated to as much blissful hoops viewing as they might want.
Games will once again be played at across varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels at six different venues in Marion and Gas City, including: IWU, Marion and Mississinewa (Miss) High Schools, RJ Baskett (RJB) and McCulloch (MMS) Middle Schools along with College Wesleyan Church (CWC).
Freshmen will play in four different divisions of eight teams each. The junior varsity level has five divisions of eight squads. The varsity competition will have five divisions of eight and one division of 10 teams.
Mississinewa will compete in all three divisions while Marion and Oak Hill will have teams in two divisions.
A free Super Hoops app is available for both iPhone and Android operating systems with game times and locations as well as results for the entire event.
All teams will play seven games each over Friday and Saturday then will be seeded into a tournament bracket played Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
Games tip off at 12:15 p.m. Friday at all six Super Hoops venues and admission is free for spectators.
Following are schedules for the first two days for Grant County schools.
Marion
Varsity A division
Friday: vs. Evansville North, 12:15 p.m., IWU ct. 2; vs. Dublin (Ohio) Jerome, 3:15 p.m., IWU ct. 5; vs. Columbus North, 6:30 p.m., IWU ct. 4.
Saturday: vs. Valpo White, 8 a.m., IWU ct. 4; vs. Rockford (Michigan), 11 a.m., IWU ct. 2; vs. Penn, 2:30 p.m., IWU ct. 3; vs. New Castle, 5:30 p.m., IWU ct. 4.
Freshman B
Friday: vs. New Castle, 1:45 p.m, Miss ct. 13; vs. Carmel Blue, 4 p.m, RJB ct. 15; vs. Columbus North Blue, 7:15 p.m., MMS, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday: vs. Mississinewa, 9:30 a.m., RJB ct. 14; vs. Valpo Green 11:45 a.m., MMS ct. 7; vs. Delta, 3:15 p.m., RJB ct. 15; vs. Shelbyville, 6:30 p.m., Miss ct. 10.
Mississinewa
Varsity B
Friday: vs. Olentangy (Ohio), 12:15 p.m., Marion ct. 9; vs. South Bend St. Joe, 4 p.m., IWU, ct. 2; vs. Shelbyville, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday: vs. Columbia City, 8 a.m., IWU ct. 5; vs. Delta, 11 a.m., Marion ct. 8; vs. Evansville Memorial, 3:15 p.m., IWU ct. 1; vs. Northridge, 6:30 p.m., IWU ct. 1.
JV-B
Friday: vs. Twin Lakes, 2:30 p.m., Miss ct. 10; vs. Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m., Miss ct. 10; vs. Northridge, 8:45 p.m., MMS, ct. 6.
Saturday: vs. Hamilton Heights, 10:15 a.m., Miss ct. 13; vs. Delta, 1:45 p.m., MMS ct. 7; vs. Columbia City, 4 p.m. Miss ct. 13; vs. Angola, 7:15 p.m., Miss ct. 12.
Freshman B
Friday: vs. Valpo Green, 1:45 p.m., RJB ct. 15; vs. Delta, 4:45 p.m., MMS ct. 7; vs. Shelbyville, 7:15 p.m., RJB ct. 15.
Saturday: vs. Marion, 9:30 a.m., RJB ct. 14; vs. New Castle, 1 p.m., MMS ct. 7; vs. Carmel Blue, 3:15 p.m., MMS ct. 6; vs. Columbus North Blue, 6:30 p.m. RJB ct. 14.
Oak Hill
Varsity C
Friday: vs. Hamilton Heights, 1 p.m., IWU ct. 3, vs. Kankakee Valley, 4 p.m., IWU ct. 4, vs. Angola, 7:15 p.m., IWU ct. 1;
Saturday: vs. Woodlan, 8:45 a.m., IWU ct. 3; vs. Valpo Green, vs. Twin Lakes, 3:15 p.m., IWU ct. 2; vs. Pike Central, 6:30 p.m., IWU ct. 4.
JV-C
Friday: vs. New Castle, 12:15 p.m., Miss ct. 10; vs. Eastern Pekin, 3:15 p.m., MMS ct. 6; vs. Pike Central, 5:30 p.m., CWC ct. 16.
Saturday: vs. Woodlan, 8 a.m., Miss ct. 11; vs. Eastern Hancock. 10:15 a.m., Miss ct. 10; vs. Kankakee Valley, 1:45 p.m., CWC ct. 16; vs. Greenville (Ohio), 4:45 p.m., Miss ct. 11.
