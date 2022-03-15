If Indiana Wesleyan is going to defend its Crossroads League baseball championships, it has some work to do.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, the same can be said for each of the other nine teams that will compete for the regular season championship.
IWU (9-11) is off to a 5-3 start in the CL and is tied with Taylor (15-9) in third place. The Wildcats are just two games back of league leader Mt. Vernon Nazarene (11-7, 7-1 in CL), and will travel to Ohio for a four-game set with the Cougars starting Thursday.
The Wildcats finished last season 28-4 in league games, which was good enough to win the regular season and postseason tourney Crossroads League titles.
There are still 20 total regular season league games remaining so there’s still time for anything to happen.
“It’s been a little up and down in spots. We lost some close games against some top ranked teams in February, same as we did last year,” said IWU coach Rich Benjamin Monday evening after the Wildcats swept Bethel (9-15, 3-5) in a doubleheader to salvage a season split with the Pilots.
“You kind of had to win two today to just stay in the mix and be able to control your own destiny,” he added. “There’s a lot of conference baseball left, but you don’t lose three out of four and win the league. That’s not how it works. Going 2-2, we’re going to have to have a couple special weekends in there, but we’re capable of it. We’ll just keep adjusting and growing.”
Six of IWU’s 11 losses have been by one run, so the Wildcats have been highly competitive despite currently having a sub 0.500 record.
Of a much bigger concern for Benjamin are two potentially season-ending injuries on his pitching staff to junior Gabe Fleace and sophomore Braedon Norman.
“We’ve had two major injuries on the mound so we’ve needed guys to step up in roles and they’re starting to,” Benjamin said. “(Junior) Cam Saunders threw in a big save situation last weekend and I think we’re going to be able to rely on him. Then Jacob Boint made his first conference start on Thursday and threw the ball at a really high level as well. Jake’s adjusting to the bullpen.
“Freshman Drue Young goes seven and threw at a high level (against Bethel) so it’s starting to really come together.”
Young’s seven inning, complete-game win came with six strikeouts and just one walk. The Center Grove product scattered eight hits and allowed an earned run in the 6-1 win. It was his first start and seventh appearance.
Junior Jake Engelkes (4 starts, 2-0, 29 innings pitched, 5.90 ERA), junior Hunter Hoffman (5 starts, 0-1, 26 IP, 3.81 ERA) and sophomore Brennan Morehead (4 starts, 0-3, 23.2 IP, 3.04 ERA) and Young (1-2, 18.2 IP, 4.82 ERA) have logged the most innings on the mound for IWU. Boint (1-0) has pitched 10 innings and made two starts in his three appearances.
Hoffman pitched six innings and struck out 11 in game one against Bethel on Monday while Engelkes went four innings with four Ks, each issued one walk apiece in the 4-2 win.
But it was the Wildcats’ bats the provided late game heroics that set up the potential to sweep the Pilots.
Senior Lucas Goodin led off the home ninth with a home run and junior Colby Jenkins followed with a single. Jenkins advanced to second on a grounder, stole third with two outs and scored on a Bethel error to tie the game at 2-2.
Senior Denver Blinn drew a two-out walk in the 10th and Goodin hit his second home run in as many innings to give IWU the dramatic win.
Goodin leads the Wildcats with a .432 batting average, .476 on-base percentage and 19 runs scored. He also has five homers and 17 RBI.
Senior Evan Salmon leads the Crossroads League with eight home runs and his 24 RBI are fourth. Blinn is batting .371 with four homers, 17 RBI and 19 runs. Senior Zach Rabe his batting .356 with four HRs and 19 driven in.
Collectively IWU is hitting .306 (second in the CL) and leads the league with a .498 slugging percentage and 26 home runs.
“The arms that have had experience have thrown at a high level and the bats with experience have hit at a high level,” Benjamin said. “Really it’s just come down to the two pitching injuries that led to a situation where you lose leverage. You’re needing new guys to step up and they’re starting to.
“We’ve got lineup depth and our pitching is evolving, so now if we defend at a high level and we’ll always do two out of three well. If you do two out of the three well you’ve got just as much of a chance as anybody else.”
IWU has committed 29 errors, which is tied for fourth fewest in the CL, while their .952 fielding percentage is fifth.
While Benjamin wants to see continual development from his arms, he wants to see an improvement from the players behind his pitchers as the league race heats up.
“Defensively on the infield see us just play with a little bit more consistency,” he said. “We’ve got some new guys in some new spots that are short on innings. But at bats have been really good and the pitching is stepping up so really it’s the last phase that we’re waiting on.”
