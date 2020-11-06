Indiana Wesleyan has suspended all sectors attendance at its sport events effective immediately.
The IWU Athletic Department announced the decision in a Thursday press release.
The announcement stated the implemented move will be effective until Nov. 25 at the earliest.
The institution’s COVID-19 task force will continue to monitor the situation and will make any further announcements through iwuwildcats.com.
Fans will be able to watch IWU sporting events via livestream with links to each found on a respective teams schedule page at iwuwildcats.com.
Taylor University postponements
The Taylor University athletic department announced on Friday the postponement of the Trojans’ next four men’s basketball games.
Games postponed were: vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan at IWU in Caleb Dimmich Classic (Nov. 6), at Lawrence Tech (Nov. 12), vs. Saint Xavier (Nov. 14) and at IU-Kokomo (Nov. 17).
No make up dates have been announced.
Taylor also had to cancel its volleyball match against Goshen on Friday night and it will not be made up.
Oak Hill winter sports tickets
Tickets for the upcoming Oak Hill winter sports season are on sale now in the high school office weekdays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Due to restrictions in fan attendance, Oak Hill will not be offering reserved seating for the 2020-21 boys basketball season.
Ten-event passes and discounted all-sports passes for the remainder of the school year are available.
Prices are as follows: 10-event pass (good for any event), $42 for adults, $36 for seniors/students; General admission tickets to any high school event is $6. Admission to any junior high event is $4.
Fan restrictions for sporting events at Oak Hill:
- Spectators are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing;
- Spectators will NOT be allowed to sit on the first rows around the gymnasium or the first two rows behind team bench or the scorer’s bench
- Capacity for boys and girls basketball games and wrestling dual matches is limited to 785 spectators
- Swimming spectators will limited to four per Oak Hill swimmer, no visiting fans
All regular season home contests will be live streamed.
Oak Hill girls basketball games postponed
The Oak Hill athletic department announced on Friday the postponement/cancellation of its next three girls basketball games due to contact tracing issues with COVID-19.
The Golden Eagles postponed home games against Winchester (Nov. 6) and Northfield (Nov. 13), as well as the game at Marion on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Any potential make dates will be announced at a later time.
