Luke Sanford, head men's soccer coach at Indiana Wesleyan University the past five seasons, has submitted his resignation, the school announced this on Monday.
"We are grateful for the tremendous work Luke has done with IWU men’s soccer over the past five years,” said Mark DeMichael, director of athletics through a release. "The Lord has used him to grow young men as soccer players, but more importantly, he has used Luke to impact lives for God’s Kingdom.
"He will be missed but we are also excited to see how the Lord will continue to use both the Sanford family and the IWU Men’s Soccer family in the days ahead," DeMichael added.
During Sanford’s tenure, the Wildcats posted an overall record of 55-38-11 and 25-16-4 in Crossroads League play. In his first season, the Wildcats won their fourth straight Crossroads League Championship and advanced to their third straight NAIA National Championship. IWU continued to make history in his first season, advancing to the NAIA National Championship quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
This past season, IWU finished 7-8-3 and 5-4 in the Crossroads League regular season.
"I want to thank IWU for an amazing five years,” Sanford said in the release. "My family and I will always look back at this time with great pride and fondness. I especially want to thank the players and staff I’ve been fortunate enough to work with.
"I hope they’ve learned as much from me as I have from them," he continuded. "My growth personally in these years is due to great leadership and the relationships I’ve built here. While we are excited about the next chapter for our family, we will miss IWU soccer and wish the program nothing but the best."
Sanford coached three NAIA All-Americans during his tenure, one Crossroads League Player of the Year, and 17 All-Crossroads League players. Sanford also had the privilege of coaching professional soccer players Nico Matern and Keaton Albert.d
A national search for his successor will begin immediately, DeMichael announced.
