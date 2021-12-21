The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team avenged one of its three losses this season in resounding fashion Monday afternoon in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Sophomore forward Tim Adetukasi scored a career-high 18 points to lead five Wildcats in double-digit scoring and No. 9 IWU blasted Rochester (Michigan), 82-53 in the Daytona Beach Shootout.
The Wildcats suffered a 78-51 at Rochester on Dec. 8.
Indiana Wesleyan turned a dominant 45-26 rebounding advantage, which included 18 offensive boards, into 20 second-chance points.
IWU made 33-of-68 (48.5%) field goal attempts and limited Rochester to 22-of-54 (40.7%).
Seth Maxwell added 15 points for the Wildcats, Dan Largey scored 14, Michael Thompson chipped in 11 and Specer Piercefield finished with 10 points.
Thompson collected eight rebounds while Adetukasi and Maxwell pulled down seven boards apiece. Maxwell blocked three shots and had two steal. Piercefield dished out five assists and had four steals. Griffin Kliewer also had four steals and IWU collectively had 14 along with seven blocked shots.
Indiana Wesleyan (12-3) is off until Dec. 30 when it will travel to Fort Wayne to meet Indiana Tech in the final non-conference game of the season.
The Wildcats resume Crossroads League play at No. 7 Grace on Jan. 4 then play their first home game of 2022 against Bethel on Jan. 8.
Women’s basketball
Indiana Wesleyan 89, Miami-Hamilton 48
The 11th-ranked Wildcats scored he first six points of Wednesday’s game in Luckey Arena then used an 18-0 run to that spanned the end of the first and most of the second quarters to effectively put the game away.
IWU held the visitors scoreless for nearly 10 minutes during the decisive run.
Jordan Reid came of the IWU bench to score a game-high 13 points and lead a balanced attack. Lilli Frasure added 12 points, Adrianna Trexler and Baylie VanDyke scored 11 points apiece and Maddie Lawrence finished with 10 points.
The Wildcats out-rebounded Miami, 39-11 and only gave up one offensive board. IWU also forced 31 turnovers and scored 41 points off of those Harrier miscues. The Wildcats bench outscored Miami, 54-11.
Indiana Wesleyan (12-2) hosts Rochester at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in a matinee game. The Wildcats then travel to IU-East in Richmond on Jan. 1 for a 1 p.m. tip.
The Wildcats return to Crossroads League play at Grace on Jan. 5 and host Bethel on Jan. 8.
