After knocking on the door over the past seven years, Indiana Wesleyan finally made its way into the top spot of the Learfield Directors’ Cup national standings for the NAIA for the 2021-22 school year.
Wildcats’s teams accumulated 890 points in the yearlong competition, to take home the title for the first time in IWU athletics history, as announced on Thursday.
Points are earned based on how a team finishes in national championship competitions and overall only 13 sports are counted, with men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball being counted for all institutions.
IWU scored 275 points in the fall and was tied for the top spot with Oregon Tech. Wildcat teams moved into first place alone during winter by scoring a total of 372 points, then secured the historic title with 300 points in spring to hold off Keiser (Florida) with 849.50, Grand View (Iowa) with 818.25, Indiana Tech with 784 and Southeastern (Florida) with 742.
“This incredible achievement provides a great opportunity to consider the foundation that was laid for our department many years ago,” said IWU Athletic Director, Deane Webb, in a university press release. “I think of Dr. (Mike) Fratzke, Mark DeMichael, and the many years of faithful service they gave to our department and university. I think of the many administrators and coaches that have spent years honoring God with not only their work, but the manner with which they worked.
“I think of the many people that have supported our department by sacrificially giving the and money to provide opportunities for others, because they not only enjoyed our teams, but also believed in our mission,” he continued. “Lastly, I think of the hundreds of student-athletes that have sacrificed so much of their time and energy to earn these successes while using the gifts God has given them and truly using those gifts for him.”
Indiana Wesleyan’s efforts were led by the competitive cheer team that earned a national runner up finish over the winter. The men’s cross country, indoor track and tennis teams each finished third at NAIA Nationals. The women’s tennis team was fifth, softball finished sixth, men’s basketball and women’s swimming each claimed seventh, the women’s cross country and men’s outdoor track teams were each ninth, women’s soccer and basketball were 12th, and volleyball was 17th.
IWU’s previous best finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings was third after the 2020-21 year. IWU was fifth in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and fourth in 2015-16. No contest was held due to COVID-19 for the 2019-20 academic year.
Only three Crossroads League institutions finished in the top-25, IWU at the top, Marian was sixth and Taylor finished 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.