I panicked enough when an entire summer passed, and I had not fulfilled my dream to eat all 100 Ivanhoe’s sundaes. When I realized I had not gotten up close and personal with every mosquito in Indiana. Just 97 percent of them.
But now, October is history? Unthinkable.
I suppose I should have seen this coming. After all, God has been giving us clues. Hints like temperatures plunging into the 30s. Subtle cues, such as whole trees turning orange and apple red, their leaves whirling around us like miniature, colorful tornados.
But then, I have never been good at detecting subtle. Now, I am confronted by a growing list of non-accomplishments that assail me at 2 a.m.
Having dreamed that Mr. Clean, the Ty-D-Bol Man and my mother banished me to the Grungy Galaxy, I realize I have not completed the same gotta-do-this household tasks on my list from last spring. I have not Windexed the windows – whereas my mother, during her 84 years on earth, never permitted one streak on hers. I have not eliminated chaos from closets or grime from the garage. I have not scrubbed stains from my sofa, blemishes inflicted by my grandkids. (That is my story, and I am sticking to it.)
Nor have I winterized my yard and garden. My husband has mulched all our leaves so far, but I have not shoveled compost, trimmed blackberry bushes or planted more daffodils. I have not yet supplied the smelly fertilizers my bulbs and bushes crave.
I have failed to keep my mums alive until Thanksgiving. Who designated them the official fall flower, anyway? Mums are scientifically timed to expire the minute they touch my porch, a ruse to force me to buy more.
We have not yet stored our lawn furniture, but current trends declare rust and the distressed look are in. That works. My furniture is distressed because it belongs to me.
I missed the Columbus Day sales. Though what Christopher Columbus had to do with 11 percent off on roof shingles at Menard’s, I have no idea. Worse, I missed the 50-percent-off sales on Halloween candy. By now, greedy chocolate-peanut-butter addicts have gobbled up Reese’s pumpkins which, by divine right, should be all mine! Mine, I tell you!
Despite that sad situation, I have not accomplished the preholiday weight loss that I, in a fit of insanity induced by my doctor’s scales, pledged months ago.
I will freshen all winter dry-cleanables with pet spray because they have languished in the back closet way too long.
I have not listened to enough mud-slinging TV political commercials. How will I make astute voting choices?
As if all that woulda-coulda-shoulda trauma is not sufficient, November 1 triggers nationwide panic unmatched by any other time of year.
In women, I mean. Men generally suffer panic attacks only if dinner’s late.
I refer to pre-Christmas angst. This malady begins with uneasy rumbles of family councils regarding who can celebrate when and where if Andy’s team does not make the finals, gas prices drop and nobody dies. For our family … maybe we can combine Christmas and Super Bowl Sunday.
In November, catalogs pile up in mailboxes. Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Tacky Tuesday ads stuff our email and ping like popcorn on computer screens.
I begin the annual search for January 2022 sale presents I bought and hid in safe places. This quest will continue until I rediscover them while hiding those from the January sales of 2023.
Sigh. It’s November. No, no, no amount of denial will change that.
And so, it begins.
