Irene Conrad, 96, Marion, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on January 14, 1925, to Eugene and Lula Brandenburg. On September 27, 1941, she married Frank E. Conrad, who preceded her in death in 1990.
During WWII, while Frank served overseas, Irene was employed at an airplane manufacturing plant aiding with the war effort. In 1956, Irene and Frank moved to Marion, where she became known for her cooking and providing nutritious meals for her family. She was always trying new recipes and entering cooking contests through the local newspaper.
Irene retired from CVS Drugs at the age of 72. She was also a volunteer at the front desk of the Sheriff's Department for 20 years, as well as at Marion General Hospital and the V.A. Hospital. Irene was a member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ for over 40 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis (Terry) Anderson of Marion; sons, Gregory (Mary Cay) Conrad of NE and Dennis (Julia) Conrad of Upland; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers; four sisters; and two grandchildren, Kristin Myers and Shane Anderson.
At the family's request, there will be no public visitation hours with a private family service planned. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity (IOOF) Cemetery in Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
