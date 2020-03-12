On Tuesday, the Grant County Economic Growth Council and STAR Financial Bank honored local businesses that had invested $25,000 or more into Grant County’s economy in 2019 for their commitment to the community at the 21st annual Investor’s Awards Luncheon.
In addition to $94 million total invested last year, officials said 2019 marks over $2.7 billion invested since the awards began.
“20 years ago, Grant County and STAR came together with a plan to host an investor luncheon to encourage growth in Grant County,” said Brett Carey, market president of STAR Financial Bank. “Now, we are seeing the difference that this makes.”
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Grant County also had an 11.7 percent GDP increase in 2019.
While happy for the economic growth, Tim Eckerle, Growth Council executive director, said the benefit in Grant County is immeasurable.
Echoing this sentiment, two recently-opened businesses spoke about their passion for the county that has come around to support them.
Bobby Pittman, Jr., owner of The Kingdom, said he can remember reflecting with a friend about the future eight years ago. Pittman said he had no idea at the time where life would lead him, but that he had a vision for the future.
“(My friend) said you can give a man a fish and he’s hungry by sun down,” he said. “Teach a man to fish and he just might teach someone else how to feed themselves. I’d like to thank those who have taught me how to catch a fish and helped me teach others.”
Pittman operates The Kingdom, a cafe, bar and music venue, in historic downtown Marion, serving the community through quality food, music and community.
Pittman also thanked the community for believing in his dream and encouraged the business owners to consider chasing their dreams in Grant County.
Ryan and Beth Frank, owners of Luci’s Car Wash and Drive-Thru, expressed their thankfulness for the community.
In 2019, Ryan and Beth restored an abandoned car wash in Converse for their daughter Luci, who has autism. They hope their business can employ those with special needs in the community.
As everyone celebrated 2019 as a year of growth, Ashley Savieo, Growth Council president-elect, encouraged all of Grant County to keep growing and moving forward.
“The bottom line is this community needs to win some more,” Savieo said. “We want to win more than our fair share – and we certainly deserve it – so we need to do more to renew investment and jobs. We need to be more creative, welcoming, aggressive and earn a reputation as the easiest community in which to do business.”
