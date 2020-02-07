When the conference speaker said, “Someone is really close to what they’re going to be doing for the rest of their life,” Keenan Davis knew the speaker was talking about him.
Years earlier, after graduating from college, Davis discovered his love for sales but did not enjoy the “dog-eat-dog” portion of sales. He liked the relationship building.
Davis found himself working in manufacturing and logistics for a company that manufactured car parts.
“I thought, God, this isn’t me. I’m more social. I care about people. I don’t want to go to work just saying I ship off metal or engine parts,” Davis said. “I needed more fulfillment. I walked away.”
Davis decided to take some time away from work to travel.
He and his wife Tashema visited Atlanta for a “millionaire’s conference,” where she sold her art and he attended a speaking engagement that would change the course of his life.
Later that night, after the speaker finished, Davis returned to his room and opened his laptop to find that State Farm Insurance had been trying to recruit him to become an agent through Indeed for months.
“My whole life, I didn’t want to own a business because everything is on my shoulders, and I really didn’t know if I could handle that,” Davis said.
Starting in 2018, Davis learned the State Farm processes, took many assessments and finally finished his probationary period last week on Feb. 1.
“For two years, I was just proving myself,” Davis said. “Feb. 1 was the start of me having a lifetime contract with State Farm. The whole journey has been tough but fulfilling at the same time.”
Davis’s agency is now No. 1 in Grant County, he said, and 85th out of 480 in Indiana.
“It’s been a great journey,” Davis said. “I’m glad I did it, but it was tough.”
Davis was born in Marion, moved to Muncie in 1992 so his mother could get her degree from Ball State University and moved back to Marion six years ago when his first daughter was born.
After living in Muncie for 23 years, Davis said he was not initially glad to be back in Marion.
“All I saw when I first got back was a run-down Marion,” Davis said. “I remembered it when I was a kid, and I mean it had 60,000 people here, and it was busy with things to do, and the mall was booming, and the economy was way better.”
Over the years, Davis said he watched Marion get more run down each time he visited family.
When his wife finished her master’s degree and got a job at Marion Community Schools, Davis said he did not want to go back to Marion.
Davis said he asked God why he brought him here, and God said, “If everyone runs from a problem, the problem will grow, but if you come back and you become a solution, then you will spark others to become a solution.”
One way Davis is sparking others to become a solution is through the “I Stand for Peace” initiative.
“I stand for peace was me questioning my platform and what I use it for,” Davis said. “It is a stand against chaos on multiple levels, domestic violence, gun violence, drug addiction that stops us from being one community.”
Davis will host his first I Stand for Peace event this summer.
“There is chaos all around us, and if we don’t do anything about it, if there is no barrier we put it, it’s going to infiltrate here too,” Davis said. “We need to put up a standard of peace to combat chaos.”
Since returning six years ago, Davis said he has seen a change in Marion.
“If you look around the city, people are stepping up. They’re wanting to do things, they’re wanting to start businesses,” Davis said. “We’re sparking and inspiring people to do better.”
Davis said he has seen a growth in the art scene in Marion, including the work Tashema, who owns the Echo Gallery, has done.
“Now it’s like, I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Davis said. “No, there’s no hustle and bustle here, but I’m living with purpose. I think if I would have tried to run, I would still be running.”
Davis does not approach any situation as a black business owner, but as a business owner who happens to be black, he said, “because things like honor, integrity, love, they transition color.”
Davis said very few people talk about being a good person, upholding honor and doing everything with excellence.
“What I would emphasize to anyone that’s black, come outside of what you know, what we’ve been raised in – and I say it kind of ashamed – we haven’t been raised in excellence. We’ve been raised in lack, in a poverty-stricken mindset where a good enough is enough. To me, good enough is the enemy of great,” Davis said. “Come out of your cocoon, what people have told you, these generational curses. Come out of what you see, and expose yourself to more stuff and know that you can achieve if you put the same work in that anyone else puts in. You can do it.”
Davis said many people settle for mediocrity because they grow up with limited thinking.
“I got to put my face on a billboard and say, I’m from Marion, a single-parent home, we didn’t have a lot of money, but I was able to achieve this: three bachelor’s, an associate’s, MBA, Six Sigma, just got an award from the city. I sit on the commission board for the convention and visitors bureau, and I am a business owner,” Davis said. “If I can achieve all these things and I came from the same start you did, there’s no excuse.”
