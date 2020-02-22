GAS CITY – Not since 2005 had the Mississinewa boys’ basketball team won the Central Indiana Conference title outright.
Turn back the clock and Indian head coach James Reed was a player on the last Ole Miss CIC-championship team, now he finds himself on the sidelines leading the program.
With two of his top scorers in juniors Landen Swanner (15.1) and Tai McClung (14.9) not available still recovering from the flu, Ole Miss turned to its seniors to finish the job.
Behind a dominating second quarter and a game-high 20 points from Anthony Horton, the Class 3A 11th-ranked Indians secured the trophy with a 54-35 win over county and conference rival Eastbrook on senior night.
“It was special, to be on the other side of things,” said Reed, who is in his second-year. “To see how much work it really takes, it doesn’t matter how much better you are, it is hard to win the CIC.”
Starting all five seniors, it took the Indians some time to adjust to the personnel on the floor.
Alex Baker scored the game’s first bucket less than a minute in and the Panthers had their only lead at 2-0. Eastbrook was able to hang around the remaining of the quarter thanks to poor shooting and turnovers by the Indians. Ole Miss, who led by five at one point, settled for a 13-10 advantage at the first stop.
“We had a little trouble with flow,” Reed acknowledged. “We had people playing in places they don’t usually play and so we had some trouble getting into their zone.”
Baker, scored over half of the Panthers first half points, and his bucket following the sixth Indian turnover trimmed the deficit to 13-12 with 7:29 left in the second quarter.
However, Eastbrook would not score for over six-minutes as Ole Miss used it’s quickness and athleticism to force turnovers that turned into easy points.
Trey Miles started and ended a string of 15 consecutive Indian points with steals and lay-ins. Sandwiched in between were a Bryce Oglesby 3-pointer, two Anthony Horton drives after turnovers, a Bryce Luedtke bucket and another Horton layup following a turnover.
“Their athleticism is a strength of theirs which caused us some problems,” commented Eastbrook coach Greg Allison after eight second quarter Panther misques. “A part of their run was getting some turnovers.”
Horton wasn’t quite finished. The 6-foot-1 senior ended the first half when he took an inbounds pass then spun away from a defender and launched a 3-pointer from just beyond half court that banked in at the halftime buzzer.
“As soon as I spun I kind of lost the ball,” said Horton. “I just threw up a desperate shot and it went in.”
Horton scored 16 points in the half and the Indians took a commanding 33-16 lead into the locker room.
“He is a really good player that caused us a lot of problems tonight,” Allison said. "Props to him for playing well on his senior night."
Colin Yoder scored nine of his 12 points in the third quarter and Ole Miss stretched the lead past 20 mid-way through the quarter.
Despite falling behind 52-27, in the middle of the final frame, Eastbrook battled to the end eventually getting the deficit down to 17 late. The Indians had beaten the Panthers 78-33 back on December 28 in the Grant Four tournament.
“Proud of the way we competed,” Allison said. “(Mississinewa) is a really good basketball team. Especially coming over here on their senior night they had a lot of emotion.”
Baker was a bright spot, leading Eastbrook with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and collecting six rebounds.
“Alex has played really well for us the last month of the season," Allison said. “We have made more of a focal point to get him the basketball inside and the kids have followed that game plan.”
Ole Miss navigated its way through the CIC without a blemish, including two close road wins where they trailed at Alexandria in the final quarter and won at the horn at Frankton.
Winners of 13 of their last 14, the Indians (15-3, 7-0 CIC) must now go on the road for their final three regular season contest starting today at Bluffton.
Eastbrook (1-19, 1-6 CIC) heads to Southwood on Tuesday.
