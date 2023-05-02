Indiana Department of Child Services Director Terry Stigdon will step down from the agency this week, the governor said Monday.
It’s the second resignation announced in a matter of days – on Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office released that Department of Workforce Development Commissioner David Adams will depart after eight months on the job.
Stigdon began her tenure in January 2018, replacing Mary Beth Bonaventure, who quit after saying that she was no longer able to protect the children in the care of the agency because of budget cuts.
Early on, Stigdon called for a complete assessment of the agency. Under her leadership, DCS has since decreased the number of children in foster care by more than half since 2017, and reduced the number of kids placed in residential facilities by more than 50 percent, according to the governor’s office.
Before taking the helm at DCS, Stidson was a veteran health professional who had worked at Riley Hospital for Children for nearly 20 years prior.
“It’s been an absolute honor and joy working alongside this team the last five years to serve Hoosier families and children, and I am so thankful the governor entrusted me with this opportunity,” Stigdon said in a statement. “We’ve made incredible strides in the child welfare system, and I am confident I am leaving the agency in capable hands that will continue this excellent progress.”
Stigdon’s last day as director is Friday. Her next role is chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Indiana region.
“Under her leadership, Terry has focused on serving children in need with the right services at the right time, which resulted in more children receiving the right care,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Terry leads with compassion, kindness and grace and has embraced all of Indiana’s children as if they were her own, and we are all better because of it. While I will miss her, I’m equally excited for her next chapter of service to others.”
The governor has appointed Eric Miller as the new director.
Miller currently serves as chief of staff for DCS, overseeing daily operations and acting as senior advisor to the current director. Before that, he was the chief of staff at the Indiana Department of Health.
“I am honored to lead DCS at this exciting time and confident my experience in government has prepared me to support DCS’ mission and programs,” Miller said in a statement. “I appreciate Gov. Holcomb’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to build on the important work started under Director Stigdon and continue to improve how we protect and serve our most vulnerable children and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.