Having read that heading, you inform your spouse, “Rachael’s finally flipped.”
Yet, as I frequently inform my husband, I have reasons for what I say and do. He is not convinced, but perhaps I can persuade you to see things my way.
Much of my logic is based on weather differences. First, I love sunny beaches and 80-degree temperatures, but Christmas and Florida do not go together. If Floridian Santas, smothering in red velvet and fur, were honest, they would agree. If they are wearing red velvet shorts or, God forbid, white fur Speedos, then I might question their opinions, anyway.
In fact, one reason I enjoy living in Indiana is that I do not have to view strut-my-stuffers wearing bikinis year-round.
As for New Year’s Day, pleasant conditions would throw Hoosiers off worse than a time change. Is it January or June? Has someone sneaked half the year past us?
Plus, lovely weather demands we go outdoors. If I had been raised in Florida, my mother would never have let me enter the house: “Sunshine’s good for you!”
Mom would not have believed that nowadays, my beach attire would cover as much as if she had stuffed me into a snowsuit. That I would wear – and smell – greasy sunscreen all day. Every day. Yuck.
Plus, if I were a Floridian, I would have to exercise January through December. And do (gulp) yard work.
I much prefer curling up each winter in my sherpa throw to read or watch basketball. In fact, if I lived in Florida, I would have to leave warm fuzzies behind. Exist without the weight-camouflaging layers I love.
Besides, we Midwesterners enjoy griping about bad weather. That and yelling at referees – how could we survive without our favorite pastimes?
If Indiana’s environment resembled Florida’s, our state would be flooded with tourists and permanent family “visitors.” Hoosier parents do bribe their kids to come home for Christmas. Soon, though, our bored offspring spread their wings and return to nests they have built elsewhere. As a result, parents truly own their homes and cars.
Speaking of cars, here in Winter Slopland, I do not have to keep my vehicle sparkling clean, as is expected in Florida. During the cold months, 92 percent of Indiana’s population own a dirty, white car.
Nor must I drive at either 10 mph or 100 mph. In Florida, there appear to be no other speed options. They also lack wintry mix. What? Without ice and snow, we and our cars would lose the joy of doing figure eights on the interstate. Sometimes the only wild life we experience around here after New Year’s.
Regarding Florida’s wildlife, though, I can do without lots of leapin’ lizards and bugs the size of Volkswagens. I might enjoy winter camping more in Florida than Indiana, but campground signs warning of trespassing alligators made me rethink my antipathy toward raccoons. Those little bandits might carry off a week’s groceries, but they generally do not abscond with several limbs as well.
Should I become a snowbird? Maybe, but I despise packing and moving. Besides, most snowbirds I know live in mobile home parks – rows and rows of trailers so close, dwellers know their neighbors are eating Popeye’s fried chicken for the third time this week. I also like my space. Having once lived in a trailer with four other people, I would rather not do it again.
Besides, I would feel obligated to root for the Buccaneers football team – and Tom Brady. Nope. Never.
Finally, if I lived in Florida, wouldn’t all the green grow monotonous? The never-changing, brilliant blue of sea and sky?
Sure, we Hoosiers endure too many dreary neutrals during cold months. But nothing will excite us like the first brave, baby leaves poking out of frozen earth. Despite their seeming fragility, they will conquer blustering, bossy Old Man Winter. Blue skies will make us stare in wonder. Sunny daffodil smiles across the land will send us into spring ecstasy.
Poor Floridians know nothing of these extreme Hoosier joys. Pity them.
And move a little closer to the fire.
