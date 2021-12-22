Merry Christmas! Let me introduce myself: I am the tree chosen by the Phillipses for 2021’s celebration. Decorated, with a nice, full bowl of water to slurp, I am lit in their 1960s picture window for all to see. I’m looking pretty good, if I do say so, myself.
Recently, though, I was not so full of holiday cheer. You wouldn’t be, either, if you had hung around Lowe’s while everyone critiqued your figure and bald spots.
Still, we trees all looked forward to seeing rosy-cheeked children with their parents. Bouncing like little Superballs®, they asked why these trees weren’t pink and purple like on Disney. Sibling arguments ended with the famous parental line, “We’re getting this tree. Because I said so.” Plus a bribe, hot chocolate or ice cream, which parents had wanted in the first place to medicate away seasonal frustrations.
But these debates couldn’t compare to clashes between spouses. Usually, the guy just wants a big tree. The Phillipses’ son-in-law deliberately chooses one that’s too tall, refusing to trim it. So what, if it’s bent into the ceiling? He thumbs his nose at the season’s picky demands.
Their daughter gets the humor, because she gets him. But that does not mean she likes either, when it comes to Christmas trees.
Fortunately, Mr. Phillips selected me without his over-committed wife’s astute advice. I like going to an older person’s home. While I missed little kids’ big-eyed joy as they decorated me, I’d heard horror stories about toddlers scaling tree trunks and crashing them to the floor … daily.
When he brought me in, though, I cased the house for pets — always a danger, as seniors, not content with peace and quiet, often adopt nosy cats and dogs that would hydrate me whether I want it or not. Or would these seemingly normal Midwesterners allow a pet boa constrictor to wind around my branches?
Like I said, I’ve heard stories.
No sign of animals, though, not even a goldfish.
The guy did remark about my losing needles too fast. However, his wife said they were losing it this Christmas season as well, so I fit their household just fine.
Besides, I forgave him when I saw how well he vacuums: the middle of the floor. No poking around me, endangering my life and limbs.
I like where he set me up, too. I bask in sunshine and blue sky during the day and the light of moon and stars at night. Almost like living back on the farm. From this warm, dry vantage point, I also can gloat at sleet and slop my fellow fauna endure outside.
None look as splendid as I do, bedecked with old-fashioned, colorful lights and ornaments of every size, shape and hue. I love being a Christmas tree — even if the lady piles on too much tinsel in the wrong places. She doesn’t like looking fat around the bottom. Why should I?
My owners often visit, bringing coffee, tea and Bibles. Together, we savor quiet moments of worshipping our Creator, who gave Himself at Christmas. They pray for their family — 17 strong, who will arrive soon.
I have missed children. Even if they shake me as they dig around gifts and bang their version of “Jingle Bells” on the piano 19 times, I can’t wait to see their shining faces.
Their parents will breathe in my fragrance and memories. A handmade, needlepoint mailbox holds a fun note in their great-grandmother’s handwriting. The figure with a serape was brought back from a college semester in Spain. On my back branches hangs a one-of-a-kind collection of ornaments made of plastic lids, crayon-scribbled Nativity scenes and ancient, spray-painted macaroni, reminders they can be children today.
If these humans knew how to speak conifer, they could ask me about what’s inside those bags and packages. We Christmas trees eavesdrop, you know.
We also could tattle on who’s been messing with gifts, but why spoil the fun?
It’s a great gig, and I only work two to three weeks out of the year. After the party’s over, I probably will find a new place outside in the garden, offering a small feast to hungry little critters.
A short life, you say. But if I live and give more in a few weeks than some people do in a whole lifetime — who’s complaining?
