When I was a girl, summers were made for kids.
Sadly, parents who did not understand this concept assigned us chores.
“But this is my vacation,” my sister wailed when dragged out of bed to wash dishes, pick beans or clean bathrooms.
My thoughts exactly, but three years older, I knew such logic escaped adults. So I accomplished tasks with the resignation I assigned to eating boiled cabbage – let’s get this done so we can enjoy fun stuff.
There was plenty of fun stuff to be had. If a magic transfer could morph away gray hair, pounds and wrinkles, I would repeat the ways I spent hot summer days.
I would again spend afternoons devouring books like bags of M&M’s®. Occasionally, I read under a big, backyard oak. But stinging ants expressed far too much interest in my books and me, so, I read on a top bunk in my little brothers’ room. Of course, I ran them off. What are big sisters for?
I read “Little Women,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and every Nancy Drew book I could scavenge from library and friends. Sherlock Holmes stories made me cower under covers at night, but I savored those scary stories. “The Good Earth” fascinated me until I asked Mom what a concubine was. That ended my reading Pearl Buck.
Unbeknownst to her, I also pored over a 1920s medical encyclopedia, where I discovered 23 deadly diseases I would die of before school started.
If I were a kid again, I would have left that musty old book on the shelf.
I would sing, “Ah-ah-ah-ah” into my parents’ bedroom fan again, giggling at alien language that sounded straight out the brand-new show, “Star Trek.”
When Mom stopped that, I rode my bike, generating the only other breeze available on sweltering summer days. Especially effective when I raced my brother and his dumb friend, Mike, at our elementary school. We hardly noticed sweat pouring from our faces.
My friends and I also played softball at the school diamond. Given the chance, I would play it as we did, with no umpire to determine foul or fair. We soon discovered that if everyone went home in a huff, nobody had fun – a lesson which later helped guide committee meetings, work sessions and maybe international treaty negotiations. All because the ball Danny Burton hit struck a clump of sun-dried grass near third base.
I would do it all again. Except I would actually catch a fly ball.
Afterward, we visited Charlie’s general store. Parched and sunburned, we paid a dime apiece to clink icy bottles of pop from his big Coca-Cola cooler, gulping lifegiving cream soda and grape Nehi. Later, we would exchange empty bottles for two cents apiece. Hoarding pennies, we soon returned to Charlie’s for another bottle of pop.
Notice that we drank “pop,” not “soda.”
Though now a diet-drink imbiber, I forever will be a Hoosier kid.
On hay-fragrant summer evenings, I would once more dance among fireflies, but not imprison them.
Everyone played outside, even after stars emerged. But if I were a kid again, I would keep a squirt gun handy to defend against neighbor boys’ Crazy-Foam attacks.
As then, I would have helped chase them away. However, I would have remembered to avoid backyard clotheslines that could decapitate unwary night combatants.
On steamy Sunday mornings, I still would have attended church, though air-conditioning was nonexistent and I had to wear a dress. I would eagerly have memorized Scripture for contests. However, I would have quoted Genesis or Matthew instead of Song of Solomon. (I thought the poet was celebrating flowers and animals.)
I would have been baptized by my Dad in a sparkling creek, feeling fresh and new and blessed.
Looking back, I mostly would repeat what I did. But if a kid again, I would not count the days until half-birthdays. Or plead to wear hip-huggers because the popular girls did.
My mother wisely refused because I did not have hips to hug. And because she knew something I did not.
That summer days were made for kids.
And they would not last forever.
