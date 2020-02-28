INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Feb. 27 announced recipients of the 2020 Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grant. For 2020, grants were awarded to districts focused on building digital initiatives around the purposeful and strategic integration of technology into instruction.

Locally, Eastbrook Community Schools, Mississinewa Community Schools and Madison-Grant United School Corporation each received a $50,000 grant. 

