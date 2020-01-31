In a world where the average person spends more than six hours a day looking at a screen, Ashley and D.L. Hurd are trying to put the pieces of family time back together.
The Hurds are the owners of The Jigsaw Junction, a puzzle shop located on the main floor of the Boston Hill Center in downtown Marion.
Inspired to help families prioritize time together, the Hurds sell all things puzzles, including 3-D puzzles, games, escape room experiences and classic jigsaw puzzles.
“Technology has been great, but it has ruined some aspects of family and engagement,” D.L. said. “We have friends our age, especially some of the younger people having kids, that are wanting back that family time. They’re starting to play board games and stuff instead of being on their phones. You can bring back that family time.”
Finding time to spend together is not easy for many families, including the Hurds, who both work full-time jobs and run their own business.
Ashley works for MutualBank, and D.L. is a plant manager for SunsOut, a company that produces puzzles.
“That’s kind of how we got started,” D.L. said.
After months of people asking them to open a storefront, the Hurds opened The Jigsaw Junction on Nov. 25, 2019.
“We were like, ‘Why not? Let’s give it a shot and see how it goes,’” Ashley said.
Two months after opening, the Hurds opened their first escape room in the store.
“If we see that there’s a need and people are enjoying it, we want to start expanding and doing more escape rooms, giving more options,” Ashley said. “Right now the only one that we have is called the Puzzler. “It’s a comic book theme and geared towards families.”
The two-room escape room requires that teams solve several puzzles and clues to get to the second room in which they must solve additional puzzles to disarm the doomsday device and save the city.
The Hurds said they have seen an increase in the popularity of escape rooms within recent years.
“I think people just really truly enjoy puzzle-solving in one form or another. It’s good for your brain,” Ashley said. “It helps with problem-solving skills. It can help increase points in your IQ. There are so many benefits to it.”
The Jigsaw Junction also carries puzzles that benefit those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s, Ashley said.
“Some (dementia and Alzheimer’s patients) can’t put together a 300-piece puzzle, but they can put together a 20-piece puzzle. And they are the large pieces that give them the ability – if they’ve lost dexterity, they can actually put it together,” Ashley said. “It’s proven to slow dementia and Alzheimer’s and even potentially prevent it. It’s good to work your brain.”
Since the opening, the Hurds said they have found that many people are surprised by what the Boston Hill Center has become.
“They still view it as the old Centrum mall with nothing in it. They come in, and they’re like, ‘Wow this is such a beautiful building. I didn’t even realize all this was here,’” Ashley said. “We just want the people in our community to know we exist.”
This Valentine’s Day, the Hurds encourage people in the community to come to spend their day in the Boston Hill Center. The Boston Hill Center is more than a mall to the Hurds.
“We’ve really developed a good community here,” Ashley said. “We try to constantly send customers to each other because if they are doing well, then we’re going to do well. For them to be successful makes us successful.”
D.L. said he feels like the business owners in Boston Hill have become a family.
“We know each other. We know how hard we work during the day and the things that we do and vice versa,” D.L. said. “We spend time, and we care about each other and their businesses.”
Tashema Davis, the owner of the Echo gallery in the basement of Boston Hill, created the art used in the escape room, and Grant County’s Bad Apple Graphics printed the designs.
“We like to be people of action, not just words. When we say support local, we mean it. We do it too,” D.L. said. “We understand as a small business owner how much you really do need to rely on your local community.”
The Hurds encouraged local entrepreneurs to start their business in Marion.
“It’s not completely impossible, and all of us here are willing to be a support for people that have new ideas that are coming in,” Ashley said. “There are so many good ideas that could be invested in here. So hopefully, people will bring their ideas, start their businesses here. Why not? Give it a shot.”
The Hurds said they could not have started their business without the support of the Marion community.
“That’s what I love about my community that we’re loved by so many people around here,” Ashley said. “It’s like family.”
For more information on The Jigsaw Junction, visit thejigsawjunction.com.
