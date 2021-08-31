Candy Hale-Roseberry brings a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to offer at the Huntington Farmers Market, with a selection that varies by the season. This week, baskets and crates full of tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers and more sit on top of three folding tables in front of a light blue van as she and other family members wait for the next group of customers.
For nearly every week of each summer during the past decade, Hale-Roseberry has brought produce to sell at the market – first to the market’s old location at the corner of East Market and Warren streets in downtown Huntington, and now to its new home in the parking lot of Central Christian Church.
“We’ve been doing this for ten years,” Hale-Roseberry said. “We’re kind of the ones that started this whole market ten years ago.”
Before creating the market Hale-Roseberry and her family helped out at Phil’s U-Pick Apple Orchard, falling in love with growing food in the process. As the passion for planting grew, so did the weekly schedule.
At one point, she was regularly driving to eleven markets each week, but as her extended family grew, she decided to spend more time with them.
“Now we just do three,” Hale-Roseberry said. “We do Huntington, Roanoke and Marion.”
The attendance at the weekly market, which is now held each Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. until October, has steadily increased – both vendors and customers.
Jane Hite, who brings a large selection of produce and flowers, has been coming to the market since it first began. However, she’s been using her green thumb for a variety of charitable causes for much longer.
In the late 1990s, Hite said, she first began regularly selling produce in order to help raise funds to save Camp Kokiwanee, which at the time was a girl scout camp in Wabash County
“The need was there, for funds to try to get the ground saved [at Kokiwanee],” Hite said. “There was twelve of us that tried to fight against them selling it. They did finally sell it, but they sold it to ACRES.”
Hite said that she was pleased with the new ownership of the land. Rather than develop the land, ACRES Land Trust chose to make the area a nature preserve.
After going on two church-sponsored mission trips to Sierra Leone, Hite once again found a new avenue to give back through gardening. Now, she donates the proceeds from the market to her church to fund more missions. Hite said she feels called to use her gift for growing produce to help people.
“People will say, ‘You’ve got beautiful flowers.’ I’ll tell them that God does a good job. From taking a tiny seed, or an ugly root, and then growing something like that.” Hite said, pointing to a tall red flower. “It’s a ministry. You have a peace.”
While Annette Adamson hasn’t attended the market for the entire decade, she’s a long-time regular as a vendor.
Along with plants and jams, Adamson brings carmels. She’d been making them as a hobby since sixth grade, she said, but had never considered selling them.
“I didn’t sell anything until the market,” Adamson said. “I was mostly making them at the holidays, and I would give everything away.”
After a year with a prodigious surplus of products, Adamson said, a coworker suggested taking them to the newly-created market in Huntington. Eight years later, she hasn’t looked back.
Adamson didn’t grow up on a farm, but she frequently visited her grandparents’ land in Wabash.
“I’ve been helping my grandmother and mother pick berries since I was five, in the woods at [my grandparents’] house,” Adamson said. “Now I’ve got them in the woods behind my house.”
At the market, the vendors are often customers at other booths. Plant sellers like Adamson and Donna Deschaine have added to their collections with additions from their peers over the years. Each summer, Adamson’s spread of wares has grown slightly larger. She said that her living room now “looks like a jungle” with the number of plants she owns.
For Deschaine, who specializes in African Violets, she makes sure to give new plant owners instructions for the care and feeding of their newest houseguest. She said doesn’t think caring for plants is as arduous as many claim.
“They’re not a ‘fussy’ houseplant. A lot of people say they can’t grow them,” Deschaine said of her signature African Violets. “Well, actually if you know the growing conditions, there’s no reason why you can’t. They’re a wonderful houseplant.”
Although she no longer has a greenhouse – Deschaine said that the strong Indiana winds blew it down – she nonetheless grows dozens of varieties of outdoor plants. She also grows house plants, although she said her husband is “always complaining” about the seemingly ever-increasing number.
Deschaine called her love of plants an “addiction,” and said that she’s loved raising African Violets since childhood.
“My mother got a violet, an African Violet, when I was about six years old. I dropped it on the floor, and all the leaves got busted,” Deschaine said. “I was going to fix it, so I stuck them all in the dirt. Then about two actually grew. I’ve been addicted ever since.”
Shortly after moving from Alaska to Indiana in 2010, Deschaine became a part of the community at the Huntington Farmers Market.
“I put a map on the kitchen table, closed my eyes, and pointed,” Deschaine said. “I told him, ‘Well, we’re going to try this for our retirement.’”
Deschaine, Adamson and many others, talked about the social benefits of the weekly event.
“You get to see people that you haven’t seen in a long time,” Adamson said. “After you’ve been here for a few years, you get a following. People expect you to be here... You get to know other people in your community.”
Deschaine’s time at the market is nearing its end, however. Next year, she and her husband are moving to Tennessee, to a more forested and hilly area than Huntington.
Just like with nature, the circle of life continues on at the market. As some like Deschaine leave the market, others are just now arriving.
Kent Bergman said that the warm Wednesday afternoon was his very first appearance at the Huntington Farmers Market. It was a well-received debut, as many customers came to sample his booth’s specialty – honey.
Not just any honey, as Bergman was quick to point out. Unlike the mass-produced honey found in most stores – “Not real honey,” as Bergman described it – he offers all-natural honey from his own backyard.
“When I started beekeeping, I caught wild bees out of the wild and put them in a hive,” Bergman said. “That’s how I started my business. I never bought bees from the beekeepers.”
Now, Bergman said, he sells spare bees to people to start their own hives. Some of the honey he sells is basswood honey, which he says has a unique taste. The taste also varies year to year.
“First of all, the stuff in the store is cut down with syrups, rice or corn syrup. A lot of people don’t know that. It’s not raw,” Bergman said. “They heat it up to package it. Once you heat honey up over 105 degrees, you pasteurize it.”
Bergman, who served in the Air Force, said that he’s currently participating in a program called Heroes to Hives. Offered through Michigan State University, the program offers a free nine-month course to veterans that “couples online lectures with hands-on learning in our Heroes to Hives apiaries located across Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota and Nebraska.”
With a majority of the honey sold in the United States being imported from other nations, Bergman’s beekeeping business is a way to help produce more of the product domestically. For the past six years, he said, he’s mostly produced honey for his home.
“Normally I just sell it from my home, to friends and family,” Bergman said. “Well, this year, I have a lot of honey to sell. So I thought I’ll try the local farmers market and see how it goes.”
Lori Gray, who sells natural soaps, lotions, dog treats and other items, also is a relative newcomer. And like Bergman, what began as a way to create natural products for her family has blossomed into a homegrown business.
“I started 17 years ago,” Gray said. “What started my business was that my youngest daughter had eczema, and I was looking for a natural approach to help her.”
After growing her business in her former home in Pennsylvania, Gray recently moved to Huntington and is starting again.
No two days at the Huntington Farmers Market are the same. Vendors come and go, families move in and out of town. Nonetheless, the sense of community that has developed over the past decade remains.
“People don’t just come for produce. People come for Glenda’s pies, or honey, or flowers,” Hale-Roseberry said. “At our market in Marion, we specifically don’t bring corn because My Dad’s Sweet Corn – it’s actually their company – that’s all they sell. It’s just kind of a respect thing.”
Hale-Roseberry appreciates the unique upbringing that farming and gardening has given to the children in her family, including providing them with “real life skills” like the ability to count change at the market without a calculator.
Overall, the market has become somewhat of a chosen family for the farmers, gardeners, bakers and other vendors that make up the weekly cast of characters in the parking lot of Central Christian Church.
“Everybody that’s here pretty much knows each other. Usually my kids are here,” Hale-Roseberry said. “I think everybody here knows my kids. They’re always running around, and if something was to happen then they'd know exactly who to come to.”
