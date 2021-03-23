More than 400 Huntington County residents received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during Saturday’s mass vaccination clinic at Crestview Middle School.
This brings the total number of fully vaccinated residents in the county to nearly 6,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the event’s success, Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger is unsure whether the county will be able to host another large clinic in the future. Dr. Pflieger attributes this uncertainty to fluctuations in the availability of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The state keeps varying how much Johnson & Johnson we get because the company has a limited supply, so we’re never totally sure what that’s going to look like,” Dr. Pflieger said. “We don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep doing that just because it requires a lot of resources. We certainly still have a lot of availability of appointments Tuesday through Friday at the same site, so we may just continue to roll with those, but if we have to alter our dates we will.”
Beginning Monday, the state of Indiana lowered the age threshold for COVID vaccine eligibility to include all residents age 40 and older. Anyone eligible for a vaccine will continue to be able to schedule individual appointments at Crestview Middle School, as well as at the Kroger and Walmart pharmacies in Huntington.
With more and more people becoming eligible for the vaccine, Dr. Pflieger said he “constantly” has conversations with people who have questions about the COVID vaccines.
“With the COVID vaccine, people want to know how they work and how they’re going to help benefit our community,” Dr. Pflieger said. “I’m having constant conversations about that, and I help them work through [understanding] that the risks of these vaccines are low and the benefits to our community are high.”
Dr. Pflieger also claims that Huntington County is outpacing the state as a whole in its percentage of fully vaccinated residents. In Indiana, just over 14% of residents have received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We’re right around 17% fully vaccinated, and well over 20% have gotten their first dose...” Dr. Pflieger said. “We’re doing a really good job here in Huntington of getting the vaccine into arms, and helping us get back to normal.”
