Winter is coming to an end, which means growing season is approaching. Though Indiana will experience occasional frosts a bit longer, seasoned farmers and casual hobbyists can prepare for growing gardens in the coming months.
Those looking to begin planting this time of year can grow under the protection of a greenhouse or small “hothouse” that can be built, but outside crops will not be successful until frosts end.
Frosts are possible until mid-May, according to historic record averages. Tomato, pepper, and bean plants are examples of plants that will die if planted before a late frost, master gardeners said.
“In the spring, good soil tilth is critical. Having good seed-to-soil contact with a good soil moisture and oxygen mixed in is the best micro-environment to generate seeds,” Adam Shanks, coordinator of the Clinton County Master Gardener program, said.
For those looking to grow indoors, installing a grow light and a raised bed will help with drainage and fertility for the soil. Whether indoor or outdoor, soil needs to be at least 55 degrees to germinate.
“Plants typically should be acclimated to the weather conditions by setting them outside before transplanting,” Edward Farris, coordinator of the Huntington County Master Gardener program, said.
Whether indoor or outdoor, gardens should be monitored and watered daily. However, overwatering is a common error. Plants that are overwatered dampen off and spread disease to the surrounding plants.
Northern Indiana soil has a lot of clay, so wet soil causes compaction which can lead to soil clumps that leave less room for water and air to penetrate the soil.
“Compaction around the plant or seed inhibits root growth, which has trend effects of poor nutrient availability and water uptake,” Shanks said.
Gardeners can search for planting calendars specific to the vegetables they would like to grow. These calendars contain in-depth information about when, what, and how to garden successfully, from preparation in March through the summer.
Shanks said that people are most excited each year about fresh growth and life coming out of the ground, as well as a fresh start for a new year.
“It is very important for gardeners not to get discouraged if they experience failure. We have many weather challenges to deal with, so sometimes you have to adjust plans,” Farris said.
Indiana’s Master Gardener programs regularly hold events where people can purchase plants, learn about gardening, or go through training to become a Master Gardener.
People can reach out to their local Purdue Extension Office to learn more.
