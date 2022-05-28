Achieving a backache of sufficient intensity can prove easy or difficult, depending on many factors. One of the most accurate predictors: the subject’s age.
Sadly, if under 20, nothing will give you a backache – unless Mom demands that you clean your room.
If creative and diligent, however, those between ages 20 and 30 can realize their backache goals. Some methods are relatively simple, e.g., fly off a trampoline and land nose-up on a sidewalk. Try triple Axels on your skateboard. Or flip over your handlebars in traffic. You have been cycling backward with earbuds vibrating at peak levels, so this should not prove too hard.
More complicated methods require others’ cooperation. Carry your unmotivated friend piggyback up a mountain or two. Chicken-fight with your offensive lineman cousin on your shoulders. Or impress that cute girl by lifting her parents’ sofa above your head. No doubt, you will impress them, too. Until her folks discover you have no insurance.
If all else fails to achieve the desired back pain, your dad’s demand that you get a job will.
Thirty- and 40-somethings, however, often succeed in this because they have jobs. Plus, they carry wailing three-year-olds into Little Overachiever Preschool. Every. Single. Day.
Commutes are good for wrenching vertebrae, especially if the driver pushes a car from snowdrifts three times in one morning. Nothing, however, achieves the desired effect more than taking a terrified Lab to the Happy Doggy Clinic for shots. Paying for damages to the furniture, building and staff will add a bonus headache for your Tylenol pleasure.
Schools and youth organizations also contribute to helping you find back muscles you never knew existed. As a good parent, you may volunteer for service day at your child’s elementary. Only, you did not know “service day” would involve carrying 100-pound bags of manure to the butterfly garden. Or perhaps you are refereeing bloodthirsty fifth-graders playing in-line skate hockey. An additional note: while kids’ hockey sticks apply pain, parental attacks may surpass all expectations.
If none of these achieve the backache you seek, fear not. It will appear like magic when your spouse insists you paint the house during your vacation.
More options materialize after a 50th birthday. Opening the bill from your son or daughter’s college feels heavier than ever imagined. A game of pickup basketball will lighten your mood. Not only will you achieve a sore back, you may lose a kidney or two, jumping for that rebound – back pain intensified when you sleep on the sofa because you played basketball instead of cleaning the garage.
Your spouse may find that fitting into size six jeans induces minor strain. However, efforts to wear skinny jeans might take her to the ER with a compression fracture of the backbone.
All those endeavors pale, though, compared to the agony generated when you both attempt to resurrect your youth by dancing the bump. In platform shoes.
Especially when your wife insists you continue practicing dance moves so the two of you can wow everyone at her sister’s fourth wedding in Stinking Falls, Alabama.
At age 65, by all means, demonstrate to ignorant young whippersnappers what it was like in the good old days. When real men shoveled snow by the cubic ton without wussy snowblowers. When real women scrubbed floors on hands and knees instead of using wussy Swiffers. Show everyone at the block party how real ice cream was made by cranking a cranky, vintage ice cream maker for six hours.
With any luck, most activities tagged “the good old days” guarantee a backache that will endure a week.
Before long, though, you will reach the ultimate in back pain experience with no effort whatsoever. Whereas weeding gardens and flowerbeds to outdo another retiree put you in a body cast, now, reading a seed catalog accomplishes the job. The past effects of pickup basketball occur when you pick up a basketball a neighbor kid tossed into your yard. Or when you pick up cards at a euchre party.
At age 20, nothing gave you a backache. Now everything gives you a backache.
So, lie back in your hot tub or luxuriate on your heating pad.
And don’t let anyone make you clean your room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.