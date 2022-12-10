In 1 Corinthians 13:13, the apostle Paul writes; “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (NIV 1984)
When those of us who make it to heaven arrive, we will no longer need faith and hope because all there will be is love, the love of God. This is why love is the greatest of the three.
We will no longer need faith because seeing is believing. Our faith will turn to fact. We will be living in the heavenly realm in the glory of God and Jesus. We will no longer hope for eternity with God and Jesus. We will be there with them. We will live for ever and ever in the love of God.
But for now, we need faith and hope. During Christmas our hope increases. This is the reason we celebrate Christmas – Jesus’ birth.
In the Christmas story in the book of Luke, the angels share with the shepherds why we can and should hope. In Luke 2:10 we read; But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people...” (NIV 1984) What is this good news of great joy that can and should cause us to hope? The angel continues in verse 11; “... Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.” (NIV 1984)
Jesus was born a babe in a manger. He is the hope of the world, because as John the Baptist said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world!” (NIV 1984) Jesus came so He could die for our sins. His death and blood satisfy the requirement for the forgiveness of our sins.
But His death was not the end of the story. After three days He arose from the dead proving He had power over death. In doing so, He proved He could do what He said He could do – He died and came back to life. He also said His death and blood would atone (pay) for our sins. We can believe these words are true because His words were true about His dying and coming back to life.
This is the hope we celebrate at Christmas. When we celebrate Jesus’ birth, we are not just celebrating His birth, we are also celebrating the hope His death and blood give us for the forgiveness of sins.
It is all too easy to be swept away with all that the holidays entail. We are focused on all the presents and decorating and food and family and friends, but we forget about Jesus, the babe in a manger and Jesus, the man who died on a cross. Take time to truly celebrate Jesus’ birth and His death. The best way to celebrate both of these is to give your heart and life to God through Jesus. We do this by confessing our sins, repenting with Godly sorrow, and by believing in Jesus for the forgiveness of our sins. As a dear friend would say all year round, “Happy Jesus’ Birthday!”
Robb Rensberger is the senior pastor at First Church of God, 595 S. Huntington St., in Wabash.
