One of the wettest planting seasons on record in Northern Indiana last year has created dangerous conditions for many Hoosier farmers, according to the national Grain Handling Safety Council reports.
The shortened growing season in 2019 – caused by historic spring rain and variable fall temperatures – negatively affected the crop condition reports, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture census data, leading farmers to harvest less mature and sometimes damp grain.
A drop in commodity prices following trade negotiations with China in 2018 further encouraged farmers to store more grain in bins with hopes of new markets in 2019.
In light of these issues, the country has already seen an increase of 27 percent in reported grain bin entrapments between 2018 and 2019, with deaths rising by more than 50 percent during that period.
Purdue University research shows that there is a direct correlation between grain quality and grain bin accidents.
“The leading cause for entrapments is ‘out of condition’ grain,’” the annual Growing Safely publication states. “Increases or spikes in grain entrapments normally follow years where grain quality is difficult to maintain in the bin.”
Members of the national safety councils agree.
“Grain quality is directly linked to safety,” National Grain Handling Safety Council board member Jeff Adkisson said, according to the Wisconsin State Farmer. “This particular crop is not storing well. It came in wet, it didn’t dry down very well and there’s a lot of broken material in the bins. As a result, we have seen an uptick in situations where people have become engulfed and trapped or have died in grain bins.”
In 2019, only slightly more than one-quarter of the state’s corn crop was rated as “good” quality, while nearly one-third received a poor or very poor rating, according to August 2019 USDA crop condition reports. This year’s reports show that crop conditions have improved dramatically, but local safety experts are urging farmers to remain vigilant at all times.
“Safety is something that we need to talk about all the time, not just when there’s a serious incident,” Local Purdue Extension educator Geoff Schortgen said, mentioning two recent incidents in Wabash, one of which resulted in a fatality. “I’m glad we talk about safety as much as we do, but there’s always room for improvement. It’s always a tragedy to lose someone.’
Poor quality grain is more likely to clump in the grain bin, jamming augers and causing farmers to have to enter the top of the bin to break up the grain so it flows onto conveyor belts properly.
Schortgen said it’s always worth the extra time to use ropes or find a partner to keep watch and assist as a farmer goes into a grain bin.
“Yeah, those are things that might take a bit of extra time, but they’re things that really need to be implemented,” Schortgen said. “In the farming community, accidents are going to happen. That’s just part of it, but safety things like making sure you have a buddy when checking a grain bin is something that can maybe hopefully reduce those numbers deaths.”
Officials report that it can be hard to tell if there are hidden pockets of air underneath clumped grain. Although the grain may look safe from above, shifting grain and sink-hole-like conditions can quickly suck up farmers, causing them to suffocate in minutes.
“A lot of times it’s too late to get help,” Schortgen said. “I can’t remember individual stories, but a lot of times it’s more than a half hour before folks are asking the question, ‘Hey, where did so-and-so go?’ Low and behold that’s all the time it took for someone to suffocate or to be sucked into that silo deep enough. It happens too quickly.”
Purdue University reports show that 62 percent of all grain bin entrapments result in death. Of all reported grain bin accidents, nearly half of the incidents involve storing corn, Purdue says.
To prevent entrapments, Monsanto says it's vital for farmers to understand how grain flows as well as implementing safety procedures. Their report says farmers who have been saved from grain bins usually talk about how they never anticipated the “tremendous force of grain” and the speed at which a person is rendered completely helpless.
"Suffocation continues to be the leading cause of fatality in grain storage bins," Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) chief of staff Kirsann Pearce said. "A matter of seconds is all it takes for flowing grain to engulf and trap a worker. That is why safety can never take a break.”
Some of their advice includes:
- Never enter a bin of flowing grain. A flowing column of grain can entrap someone to their knees and waist in about five seconds, and once entrapped, it’s impossible to get out without ropes.
- Keep grain bins off limits to people under the age of 18 and only let trained employees enter the bin.
- Never work alone. Always have good communication with a partner and never lose sight of your buddy.
- Lockout and tagout power supply on all unloading mechanisms. Make sure the power source is turned off before entering a bin, and make sure there’s a sign that alerts people not to turn on the machine while someone’s inside.
- Manage and monitor stored grain for quality. Know the quality of your grain and understand the risks associated with poor quality or high water content conditions.
- Beware of steep or crusted piles of grain. Always try to dislodge clumped grain from above as to avoid a grain avalanche.
- Always use a rope and safety harness.
- Don’t assume that a person outside the bin can hear someone inside the bin.
- Install ladders inside and outside all bins.
- Don’t rely on a rope, chain or pipe ladder hanging from the roof.
If someone is trapped make sure all loading equipment is turned off and call 911.
