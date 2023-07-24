Homer Ousley Jr., 79, North Manchester, died July 20, 2023. The son of Homer and Lurannie (Ousley) Ousley Sr., Homer was born in Dock, Kentucky, on February 4, 1944.
Surviving includes; brother, Jerry Ousley; sister-in-law, Becky Ousley; brother-in-law, Brent Hines; nephews, Kevin (Pam) Ousley and Rodney (Michelle) Ousley; and niece, Lisa (Eric) Muffley.
Calling Monday, July 24, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:00 am at Gospel Hill Pentecostal Church of God, 303 South Jefferson Street, Silver Lake with calling at 9:00 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.