Apartment living can prove carefree … or a nightmare. Especially if the neighbor upstairs is a percussion major. When my husband and I hinted that we liked to sleep in on Saturday mornings, he stopped playing drums – and practiced on his electrified xylophone.
About the time we learned we were expecting our first child, we also learned our apartment complex was a drug trafficking center.
Hubby and I rented a house.
The only upstairs residents were squirrels. They ran across the roof, but none sold drugs or played the xylophone. Neither did pleasant neighbors around us, who became friends.
We possessed three whole bedrooms. Not enough furniture to fill them, but eventually, we accumulated sufficient clutter to officially own a junk room.
We also began parking in a garage. No more scraping ice and snow off the car windows – an unspeakable luxury in South Bend, Indiana’s Wretched Winter Weather Capital.
Hubby and I were almost homeowners! We began to succumb to the American Dream. …
However, we discovered the driveway did not shovel itself. Our house boasted a real yard with trees and grass – which refused to stop growing. I could plant flowers, but they attracted real weeds. We had to purchase a shovel, a mower and garden tools. And lawn chairs. And …
The infinite to-buy list should have warned us that owning a house might prove more complicated – and expensive – than anticipated.
But I had tired of having nothing to show for six years of paying rent. I longed to choose the colors of walls and carpet – my colors. Bang as many nails into the wall to hang pictures as I wanted without asking permission.
So, when Hubby finished his training, we built a little ranch in a spanking-new addition in our new town.
Two small problems emerged. Roads in the new addition had not been completed. Also, water and sewage had not yet been connected to the town’s system.
Did I mention that during that era of impossible inflation, our 12 percent mortgage had seemed like cheap money, in comparison to an earlier 21.5 percent prime rate?
We brought home two newborns to that little ranch. Soon, mysterious stains marred my carefully chosen colors so I could not remember their original hues. I spent four years of my life either watering reluctant grass or breastfeeding babies. I also discovered my lack of handywoman skills. When I banged a nail into one wall, a gaping hole appeared in the opposite one.
The American Dream? Call it an educational experience.
We have dared own two other homes since then. Each has presented us with infinite lists of expenses and complications. One house ate water heaters and softeners. When the walls fall down someday, they still will be covered with the ugly wallpaper that refuses to let go. Another house featured a porch roof soft as a pillow, as well as a toilet that, without warning, ran over occasionally, soaking a ping pong table – and players – in the basement. Both homes, like our little ranch, were located on the only infertile pieces of land in Indiana, with costly, voracious appetites for fertilizers and mulch. When we have not killed trees or bushes, lightning strikes them.
Considering how much blood, sweat and money we have poured into our habitations, we occasionally want to run off and live in a grass hut in Bongo Bongo.
But do you know what?
Hubby and I have called all three houses “home.”
Home, where our babies took their first, shaky steps. Where they learned to watch for traffic as they crossed streets and walked to school. Home, where we took prom and graduation pictures in front of the fireplace. Home, where they and their children now come for holidays. We wonder which grandson will be the first to bang his head on the ceiling.
Home is the only place on Planet Earth where Hubby and I can put our feet on the furniture without a second thought. Chase dust bunnies away or live in peaceful coexistence. Where we can blow up, shake up and make up. Bake up a batch of brownies, eating them all without anyone judging.
Our American Dream does not match someone else’s Better-Homes-and-Gardens superstar.
But at this address, we take shelter from every storm. We can be us.
Here, at home.
