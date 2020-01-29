During a Monday reception honoring Eva Mozes Kor, Indiana’s most prominent Holocaust survivor, Indiana Historical Society (IHS) President and CEO Jody Blankenship announced a new exhibit focused on Kor’s legacy opening at the IHS in 2021.
The exhibit will be the first in Indianapolis to focus on Kor and the Holocaust. It will include several artifacts donated by Eva’s son, Dr. Alex Kor, as well as materials from the production of the WFYI-Ted Green Films’ award-winning documentary based on Eva’s life, “Eva: A-7063.” The IHS will also be receiving materials from the Eva Virtual Reality experience WFYI developed in partnership with Ascent XR, allowing users to feel like they are actually in Auschwitz.
Kor was 10 years old when her family was taken to Auschwitz; she founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in her hometown of Terre Haute in 1995; and died July 4, 2019, in Poland while conducting her annual group tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
“Eva’s powerful messages of perseverance, hope and forgiveness will live on in this new exhibit,” Blankenship said. “This is an ideal way for us to honor Eva’s memory and continue to educate people about her remarkable life and the thousands of lives she impacted all over the world. Eva’s son, Dr. Alex Kor, is donating a collection of some of Eva’s personal papers to the exhibit. In addition, WFYI and Ted Green created a moving film and wonderful educational materials, which we’ll be proud to feature when the exhibit opens in 2021.”
“We at WFYI have been so privileged to chronicle this extraordinary Hoosier for the past four years,” said Greg Petrowich, president and CEO of WFYI, which also provided its Eva Educational Toolkit to every middle and high school in the state. “Now for us to partner with Dr. Alex Kor and the Indiana Historical Society on the Eva Exhibit, puts the materials in excellent hands and an even better position to better carry on Eva’s legacy.”
The “Eva Education Day Celebration” took place at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center hosted by the IHS in partnership with WFYI Public Media and Ted Green Films.
Gov. Eric Holcomb read an official proclamation declaring the day as “Eva Education Day” throughout the state of Indiana, and there was a screening of the documentary, which won seven regional television Emmys and a host of awards from film festivals and other organizations around the country.
For more information, visit www.indianahistory.org or call IHS at 317-232-1882.
