Should I bother to make a spring to-do list?
Because I ignored my list from the past winter, including closets, drawers – rooms, actually – that needed to be emptied of junk and reorganized.
I did clear a small area of carpet in my office so Hubby would not risk his life when he attempted to reach the printer. However, I also bumped the hole-puncher off my desk (last emptied in 1976), covering that “open” space with a knee-deep layer of confetti.
I did not clear my desk for fear I would loosen materials that have held it together for years. Disturb the Feng Shui. Or something like that.
This past winter, I also could have scraped off three rooms of old wallpaper.
Instead, I read books, lots of them. Enriching my mind inspires me so much more than yanking monster cars off Hubby’s office walls.
Of course, he could have done that instead of arguing with basketball referees and podcasts about I.U. ballgames all winter. Though his office is nothing like my No Man’s Land, he also could have dismantled the tower of paper that threatens all who enter. Or, amid his sports research, figured out to whom we can contribute the dusty, old-fashioned TV that has sat in his office so long, it looks like it has grown fur.
But Hubby has enriched his mind this past winter, too, finishing a thousand-page book on American history, along with other heavy volumes.
We have enriched our minds so much we have lost them – at least, when it comes to recalling winter to-do lists. But a little repression never hurt anyone.
Besides, it is now April. Lovely, blooming April.
Why waste time indoors when we can stay outdoors?
Between tornadoes, I mean.
The only problem: our enriched minds cannot seem to agree on what needs to be done this spring.
His priority list always begins with removing the cover from the camper.
Better than mine, I suppose: chowing down strawberry shortcake.
Other essential items on his spring to-do list:
Conducting intense research on camping gear.
Buying lots of it.
Arguing with umpires and Cubs podcasts while repairing, cleaning and polishing the camper (not the house).
Arguing with mice that established winter quarters in the camper.
Fixing the wooden arbor the west wind topples every week.
Tilling and planting the garden he knows deer will eat.
Negotiating with dandelion and violet armies intent on conquering our yard.
Scrubbing crud off the grill in memory of his mother. (She refused to eat at our cookouts until we did.)
Coaxing the mower into eating grass, for which it seems to have no appetite.
My list:
Doing intense research on spring shoes.
Buying lots of them.
Arguing with The Weather Channel.
Arguing with the ants that have claimed the deed to our house.
Buying enough plants to create a second garden of Eden.
Planting maybe four of them I know the deer will eat.
Applying fertilizers only weeds like.
Eating everything Hubby has grilled, rejoicing I don’t have to cook.
Psst. I also plan to transform our outdated patio into an outdoor living room, a la HGTV.
Please do not tell Hubby. He will insist that we already own a living room and a family room where we can park it. Why pay perfectly good money for a rug the next windstorm will blow to New Jersey?
To which I reply, if he possessed one romantic bone in his body, he would be glad to join me on a flying carpet journey to the ocean.
Still, I suppose we share a few spring priorities: inhaling spring’s fragrant air we have missed for so long. Walking hand in hand daily to see what new blossoms grace the landscape at Taylor University.
Pretending we are kids again like the students, who seem as unmindful of their beauty as young trees sporting new finery. Glorying in growing old like two aging maples sporting rings of experience, yet plenty of new buds.
Maybe we should put these – and, of course, enriching our minds – at the top of our spring to-do lists.
