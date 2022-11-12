Have neighbors impacted your life? Memories of them, sweet as caramel – though possibly as messy – cling to us. Others stick like burrs, despite intense efforts to remove them.
In my long-ago, misty memory, I recall one child had a habit of biting. Instructed by her mother to bite her back, I complied. Even at age three, though, I could not reconcile Sunday school lessons about loving my neighbor with that eye-for-an-eye, arm-for-an-arm approach.
Upon moving more than 20 times during the next six decades, I have accumulated an extensive collection of neighbors. Fortunately, none have bitten me, even when our leaves blew into their yards. But several have proven interesting:
Our neighbor owned the orneriest burro in Mexico. He allowed my brother to daily rediscover the animal was allergic to riders.
At the sight of me anywhere on Indiana University’s campus, my dormitory suitemate sang “Onward, Christian Soldiers.” I bore her tuneful digs with Christian patience. Mostly because she was bigger than I.
A couple in our married student apartment complex steadfastly refused fumigation. A gazillion roaches partied there while the rest of us endured the procedure. Then the icky bugs returned to laugh at our efforts.
Years later, one man possessed a person-sized tomb in his yard. I never asked questions, for fear he kept it handy for nosy neighbors. When the crypt left with him (whew!), I prayed for his new neighborhood.
Fortunately, I also have been blessed with wonderful neighbors.
A couple regularly allowed our family to bathe at their apartment because my parents’ meager lodgings did not include a tub or shower.
A freckle-faced friend of my brother’s who, upon hearing me sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” told me I sounded like Judy Garland.
During a blizzard, neighbors shared their food with us – and we shared our gas-heated house.
One neighbor took care of my little girls while their brother was born.
Late one night, a vigilant man across the street spotted teens messing with my daughter’s unlocked car and notified me.
When I was drowning in job, school, and child commitments, without time to participate in our neighborhood’s Christmas candle celebration, an understanding woman set votives along our front sidewalk.
Three families, upon seeing Hubby and me eating Ivanhoe sundaes on the porch of our soon-to-be home, welcomed and invited us to church – all within a half hour.
Recently, though, I had not connected much with my neighbors. How long since we shared a real conversation? One older couple, after more than 50 years in our neighborhood, soon will move to their son’s town. Two young families have moved in. Did I know their little ones’ names? Hand waves while doing yard work comprised our contact.
Given an emergency, we all would, with Midwestern concern, jump in to help. Years ago, I, along with others, assisted neighbors whose house burned down the day after Christmas.
But I still ponder Sunday school lessons. Jesus wants me to love my neighbor as I love myself?
First, how do I love myself? Well … I give myself chocolate.
Voilà! I would not only offer my neighbors chocolate, I would add marshmallows and graham crackers. S’mores! And a campfire!
What better way for neighbors to spend time together?
An easy solution, right?
Wrong. A hostess-with-the-mostest, I am not. Planning even a simple social event sends me into palpitations.
“God, this was Your idea,” I said. “I hope You’ll help me carry it off.”
He did, helping this craft-challenged woman make invitations that actually generated compliments. He also gave us a gorgeous fall evening for our campfire.
My husband, sensing an emergency, jumped in. He made the yard presentable, built and tended the fire.
A bonus: neighbors we had wanted to know better also helped host. Shared panic can really bring people together.
Fifteen neighbors, including young and old, married and single, showed up. We introduced ourselves, told stories and roasted marshmallows. We laughed and ate s’more s’mores, blowing our diets together. Only the growing night chill broke up the party.
We exchanged far more than hand waves that night. I now know all the little ones’ names, even shared tickles with a toddler with a darling giggle.
Okay, God. What’s Your next love-my-neighbor-as-myself idea?
Can it include chocolate?
