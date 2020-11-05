Decades ago, November’s arrival generated sighs of relief from longsuffering teachers, club sponsors and church youth pastors. Halloween, which brought out the worst in us sugar-charged kids, was over.
No more soaping their windows. Less TP-ing of their yards. Fewer surreptitious prank phone calls at midnight (“Do you have Prince Albert in a can? Well, let him out!”).
Above all, no more hayrides. Welcome, November-r-r-r-r.
Though my first hayride at age nine in a creaky farm wagon — a 4-H outing — puzzled me. Having lived in Indiana most of my short life, I saw nothing novel about a hayride. Fields of timothy and clover surrounded our little town. Tractors prowled near my house. My siblings and I often rode in the back of my father’s pickup at highway speeds, so burning up country roads at 15mph didn’t shake me up.
Waving at farmers? Fun, but not extreme entertainment.
So why did chaperones’ heads swivel like truck stop stools as we chugged along? Just because they were responsible for the lives of 30-plus elementary children who already had danced around a campfire, waving unfurled metal clothes hangers armed with burning marshmallows. Just because we had consumed 10 s’mores apiece. Why did they eyeball us as if we planned to hijack the tractor?
By junior high, though, I had figured out why adults froze at the mere mention of hayrides. Mass sugar buzz had little to do with it. Even clothes-hanger-marshmallow weapons appeared less important. The big concern: a harvest moon, starry nights and chilly temperatures invited major snuggling and more. Comedienne Leanne Morgan recalls her youthful exploits on these rural outings: “Something about hay set me on fire ….” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZUZaufPmd8
Chaperones blackmailed into volunteering wished they had signed up to dig the school’s new basement instead. But they yelled, “Heads up!” and bravely dug Leanne and her current Numero Uno — generally six inches shorter — out of the hay.
Meanwhile, skinny nerds like me took extreme interest in local soybean crops.
Those popular kids were stupid. Embarrassing.
The lucky dogs.
By high school, not even the most naïve teen believed hayrides involved waving at farmers. Still, our choir performed a wholesome, cheesy song at fall concerts — “Hey, hey, hey, hayride!” thinking we could con dumb old people into believing we were equally wholesome.
The old people — aka our parents — didn’t buy it. Later, when our own children reached adolescence, we didn’t, either. Though presented with numerous opportunities to play the role of Hormone Police, we found that hayrides no longer seemed popular. Not even in our rural area.
The past few years, however, have brought a hayride resurgence.
Given helicopter parents and predatory lawyers, are wagons now equipped with car seats and air bags? Or is everyone swathed in bubble wrap?
Hayrides also have evolved to elaborate levels we 4-Hers never could have imagined. For example, a Maryland “family” attraction offers haunted hayrides which include a story illustrated by scary scenes and actors. Creeps and zombies assail the wagon, even crawl aboard. Also, a few extras are provided — refreshments, bonfires, live bands, plus a haunted hotel, haunted corn maze, and a haunted circus.
New Yorker writer Lucas Gardner mutinied against a similar Connecticut hayride’s sadistic driver who had taken families on an “odyssey through Hell.” Nevertheless, he and his children found the zombies less scary when one persisted in arguing with his girlfriend over a cell phone.
Give me the boring version, with only a full moon, crisp fall air, and burning up country roads at 15 mph.
I might even suggest our graduation class’s 50th year celebration in 2021 include an old-fashioned hayride (though not in November-r-r-r-r). That plan might necessitate a convoy of wagons, as most of 750 graduates are still around.
Whether we can persuade former teachers to serve as chaperones remains to be seen. Perhaps if we install recliners in the wagons. Or pay them a million dollars.
Surely, we can find one who will yell, “Heads up!”
That will comprise the extent of chaperone duty.
Because if no one obeys, it will be because all 700+ have fallen sound asleep.
