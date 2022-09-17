Decades ago, when my husband – then my academic-superstar boyfriend – and I took a high school biology test, I received the higher grade. Hubby remembers the exam questions were poorly designed.
I should have realized then our brains would never record events the same way.
Recently, we looked back on how Hubby’s summer job as a nurse’s aide in 1975 impacted his career as a family doctor.
He said, “I learned how to care for people’s needs. I also learned to appreciate the hard work nurses and aides did.”
I said, “Aren’t you glad I talked you into taking that job?”
A blank stare. “I don’t remember that.”
He should. He had not wanted to get up early. Work weekends. Receive low pay. But I persuaded him, not for noble reasons, but because my secretarial salary barely fed us, let alone paid tuition costs. Plus, summer jobs were scarce.
I remembered it well.
He did not think so.
Years later, though, when the phone rang at 2 a.m., Hubby tackled tough patient issues. With every brain cell alert, he calculated complicated medicine dosages and IV percentages.
When little offspring woke up wailing at 2 a.m., however, he never gained consciousness. If he had, nocturnal amnesia would have set in. “What, we have kids?”
When playing Scrabble, Hubby recalls nasty medical words containing Xs, Js, and Zs. Though a writer, I cannot remember a single word from the Scrabble-friendly ones I culled from merriam-webster.com.
Yet I appreciate Hubby’s serving as medical consultant to my mystery writing. Once, though, when we were eating in a local restaurant, I pumped him for details about undetectable drugs that can kill people – and forgot to whisper.
“Keep your voice down!” Hubby hissed as nearby, big-eyed diners moved to different sections. “I don’t do that!”
You might think I would have perfect recall of “Castle” reruns, mystery TV programs we have watched umpteen times. One or two characters may fascinate me until we seem best friends or worst enemies. I remember what they wore. Or if they were pushed off high bridges (I loathe heights). But Hubby, who never forgets a plot’s finer points, reminds me whodunnit.
Helpful guy.
He also remembers the jots and tittles of every book he has ever read. But he cannot recall authors’ names.
I, on the other hand, reread my own books so I will not draw a blank with readers. I usually recall the author’s name.
The I-see-it-my-way-you-see-it-yours list goes on. And on.
Hubby accurately remembers the curb appeal of every campsite we have visited, the bays of every lake we have kayaked, and the north, south, east and west aspects of every state park trail in Indiana.
Me? I remember there are trees. Lots of them. Water. Lots of it, too. And that the sun tends to set in the west. Please do not ask me about the moon.
When I cannot remember where I parked my car, searches merely add to my step count. Hubby, on the other hand, has never meandered three hours in a parking lot with two ticked-off girls after an Amy Grant concert. Think of all the exercise he missed.
I was taught to turn off lights – not because my father was ecology-conscious, but because he hated high electricity bills: “This house is lit up like Alcatraz!”
Hubby, however, must have been brought up in Alcatraz, because the all-lights-on state seems natural to him.
However, he always remembers to schedule our cars for oil changes and such.
What, cars have oil?
Lately, though, both our memories have lost their edge.
We load the dishwasher, but forget to turn it on. We forget to turn water off on the garden (though we both remember to gripe about the water bill).
Name recall is the worst.
I say, “What’s the name of that couple we had dinner with yesterday?”
“That was yesterday? I don’t remember—”
“You know, the bald guy and the woman wearing designer boots.” I grip my forehead.
He says, “Weren’t we in their wedding party?”
“And they in ours. …”
Eventually we nail their names: Ned and Patricia. My brother and sister-in-law.
Oh, well. So what, if married life now consists of playing 20 Questions. With both his and her recall, we usually get it right.
As long as we avoid biology tests.
