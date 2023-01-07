Do you like to ask for help? Me, neither. Is this ultra-independence etched in our DNA, or do we Americans begin to absorb it from the first breath we take? Because from the start, we seem to be convinced we know exactly what we want, when we want it, and how to get it.
I had not yet turned three when I rebelled and yanked my hand from my mother’s. My chubby little legs took me into the street. A busy street in downtown Indianapolis.
Brakes screeched. Horns honked.
The chances I would be writing this column decades later seemed tiny as I was.
But – knowing I was in big trouble – I beat Mommy to the other side. At the next crossing, though, I clung to her hand.
You would have thought I had learned I was not ready to take charge of my life. No, instead, I believed my mother needed help with hers. She needed me to pull clean clothes through the washer’s wringer in our trailer park’s washhouse. To iron, which I had to do when she, the overprotective mom, was busy with my baby sister.
That I managed to iron my left hand (I still bear the scar) should have made me question my choices.
Well, it did, when it came to ironing. I still avoid it whenever possible.
But any cautions about so-called independence learned during childhood vanished when I entered my teens. Now that my friends and I knew everything, parents and their outdated notions became appendages. Sort of like forerunners of ATMs, except they gave advice along with money.
I should have wondered why the Beatles, the 1960s epitome of youth and success, sang lines about needing help and growing older. (John Lennon and Paul McCartney were only 25 and 23 when they penned “Help” and McCartney wrote “Yesterday.”)
But I did not – until I married and had children. Then, I finally admitted that perhaps I needed guidance.
Did I ask my parents or in-laws why my new husband utterly rejected pink, lacy sheets we had received as a wedding gift? Or why our first baby appeared more interested in painting walls with strained squash than eating it?
No. Instead, I consulted books. Books that would reveal all the answers to the mysteries of marriage. (Why isn’t Hubby ecstatic about the new throw pillow I bought on sale?) And the challenges of parenthood. (If this baby drools, pukes or pees on me one more time, I will insist we install a faucet.)
Though I did learn from several good books, none provided answers I needed.
Our children, though, knew all the answers. From the day they emerged, they not only protested at the top of their lungs they did not appreciate this arrangement, they informed us somebody would pay.
Us, their parents. Their 24/7 servants who hadn’t a clue.
Though our kids wisely learned not to verbalize this, they carried that attitude into their teens. And 20s. Until they married and had children of their own.
Now they read books.
Meanwhile, Hubby and I have begun to realize “help” is not a four-letter word. It can be a blessing we are learning to welcome.
Of course, there is the computer version. The last time I followed Help’s advice, I blew up the Pentagon’s lawnmower shed.
Then there are “helpful” ghosts in stores that materialize only when you want them to go away.
And books that tell us to look within. That we know all the answers.
Instead, perhaps we should open the Book that tells us to look up? To realize Someone much bigger and smarter stands waiting to help us.
We Americans like to pretend every day is Independence Day – even in January. However, 2023 stretches before us, its traffic already whizzing by. New joys, as well as challenges, await us. But how to get there? Can we really navigate this combination of Indy 500 and Kamikaze Driving School?
Or, when we cross unknown streets, should we reach for the Helping Hand that will guide us where we need to go?
