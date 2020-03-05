Helen Louise Pfefferle, age 91, passed away on Mar. 4, 2020. She was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Sims, Indiana to Jason E. and Carrie P. (Stephenson) Young.
She was united in marriage to William L. Pfefferle on Feb. 15, 1947 in Gas City, Indiana: who preceded her in death in 2002.
Helen was a graduate of Gas City High School. She lived in Marion, Indiana from 1947-1981 and lived in her Lake Home from 1981 to present.
Helen is survived by daughter: Connie Anthony of Leesburg, Indiana, sister: Doris Krilich of Washington, grandson; Michael T. (Tricia) Anthony of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 3 great-grandchildren: Lainey, Paiton, and Hadlee Anthony, all of Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by husband, William Pfefferle and brother, William Young.
Private services will be conducted. Interment will be at Grant Memorial Park, Marion, Indiana.
McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw is entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association
PO Box 224
Leesburg, IN 46538
American Cancer Society
Great Lakes Division
Northwest Indiana Office
130 Red Coach Dr.
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Donor’s Choice
