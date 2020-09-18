The Learning Center will go through a $4.5 million expansion beginning this winter to more than double its current size, according to a unanimous vote at this week’s school board meeting.
Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) Superintendent Chad Daugherty said construction crews plan to break ground by Jan. 1 so that the project will be completed by the 2021-22 school year.
The expansion will extend south of the building’s current footprint to cover the current site of the JV baseball diamond located on the Kriegbaum Field property. HCCSC recently won a lawsuit to gain sole ownership of Kriegbaum Field.
The plans call for building approximately 20,000 square feet of new space. The expansion will increase the welding area from 930 square feet to more than 2,900 square feet, Daugherty said. It will also add seven new classrooms that will be used for current HCCSC programs, like precision machining, criminal justice, a building trades program and industrial maintenance courses.
Daugherty said that the expansion will allow HCCSC to bring the building trades program back in-house, making it so that students will no longer be required to drive to the Heartland Career Center in Wabash in order to take part in that course.
“We’d like to expand into our building trades program. As you know if you were a student at Huntington North years ago, we used to have a building trades program which is a half-day program,” Daugherty told the board on Monday. “That is something that we would like to see brought back to Huntington North.”
Daugherty mentioned that the building trades program helped build multiple homes for area residents, giving students a chance to gain valuable experience in the field.
Learning Center Director Tiffany Drummond said there is a strong demand for expanding the welding area. She said there are at least 80 students who have shown interest in the welding program, but she said the current building limits class sizes to a maximum of 12 students. Drummond reported that there are already two full classes scheduled for this fall, and she said another 12-person class is scheduled to begin in December.
The new welding areas will be able to accommodate 24-person classes, officials say.
“Just to speak to why we need more space in welding, we just have a real demand for that in our area,” Drummond said.
Hagerman Construction Corporation will be the project manager, and Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects and Engineers will be in charge of designing the expansion. Brad Smith, of Hagerman Construction, said the project is expected to take seven months to complete once ground is broken.
Daugherty said the corporation has worked with architects to streamline the project plans in order to keep the cost below $4.5 million. Daugherty mentioned that the original plan was to build a $6.5 million expansion.
Smith told the board that his company will be working closely with Barton-Coe-Vilmaa to ensure that the project does not exceed $4.5 million.
Smith also mentioned the possibility of allowing HCCSC students to be a part of the building process so that they can gain hands-on experience.
The $4,490,893 price tag does not include soft costs, like furniture, Daugherty said. Drummond told the board that she is seeking grant opportunities currently to supplement the project.
The expansion will also allow for the alternative school to be moved into the Learning Center from the off-campus Dyer building, which HCCSC currently pays to rent. The project will also allow for the criminal justice program, robotics and other courses to have their own assigned spaces.
