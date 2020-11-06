The Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) held a public work session meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The topic of discussion was a tentative agreement between the Huntington Classroom Teachers Association and the school corporation about increasing teacher salaries.
As of now, the agreement hasn’t been officially approved.
According to the contract, teacher compensation will be based on evaluation and experience. Teachers who are qualified to receive an increase in their salaries will move up a step on the pay scale, Daugherty says.
Daugherty detailed the following possibilities regarding pay adjustments. Again, these details are not finalized and are subject to chance. Pay could be increased by $500 for the 2020 to 2021 school year. For A-level teachers, they could receive a $500 stipend. First year teachers could also receive $500 to their base salary. Teachers who announce their retirement by Jan. 1, 2021 could also receive a $1,000 bonus.
Huntington County Community School Corporation Chad Daugherty said the district was able to save $450,000 by cutting central office staff, not rehiring other positions and favorable exchange.
“These savings have allowed the district to be in a position to give our teachers a raise for the 2020 to 2021 school year,” Daugherty said.
More information will be presented at the Huntington County Community School Corporation board of trustees meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. The meetings are live streamed and can be viewed by visiting www.hccsc.k12.in.us.
