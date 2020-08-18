The number of students opting to stay home nearly tripled according to data reported Aug. 13 at the Huntington County Community School Corporation board of trustees meeting.
HCCSC Superintendent Chad Daugherty said the corporation has registered more than 5,000 students this year and is working to get materials to the 859 students who have chosen the eLearning option provided this fall during the pandemic. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jay Peters said counselors have been working hard to accommodate the influx of online learners, which now totals 396 elementary students, 197 middle schoolers and 266 high schoolers.
“I appreciate the public’s grace and patience with us,” Peters said. “It hasn’t been easy. There’s been bumps along the way – to be honest with you – to try and work this out and try to provide students with an education that’s precise and personalized so it meets their needs. But that has been tough along the way.”
The administrators at the meeting thanked all of the HCCSC staff that have helped make it possible for students to get in-class instruction as well.
“It was interesting. On the first day of school, I got goosebumps. I was here at Crestview and Scott, Chad and I were seeing kids come in with smiles on their faces,” Peters said. “There was excitement that they were back in school, that they were back on a routine. It was really cool to see. It gave me goosebumps as I was walking around the hallway and thinking ‘we’re back.’ Let’s keep that up.”
Daugherty said students have been very cooperative with the new measures put in place to protect their health.
“We appreciate parents registering and having their kids prepared to come to school,” he said. “We are not having any issues with discipline as far as masks and those things… People are following the plan, and as of right now things are going well – we are still in school… We are just happy every day that we are in here because this is what’s best for kids.”
Peters said parents will play a critical role in at-home instruction this year.
“We are going to have to have that parent communication and trust and them working with us and supporting their child to make sure we are able to do that,” he said.
The corporation is still trying to provide tablets and other items to 26 students, and HCCSC has held more than three opportunities for parents to pick up the gear. Peters said administrators are doing home visits and making calls to parents who haven’t picked up their materials.
“We are continuing to work on it and continuing to revise,” he said.
Flexibility is something built into the system, Peters said, adding that the virus is a situation that continues to evolve.
The board members shared their words of thanks to the administration and parents for tackling the challenge.
“Being on the school board we know what it took as a corporation to get it going,” board member Brian Warpup said. “I’m so glad that we took the avenue that we did to atleast open up and get the virtual tool going. I know there are some places that just aren’t as up to speed on that, and I’m just grateful that we are doing good.”
“I can’t even imagine,” board member Tim Allen added. “I’ll be honest with you, I just shake my head with the efforts and your ability to pull this thing together. We have a lot of faith in you obviously. There are just certain things where you just pray and hope that it all turns out. I just can’t thank you guys enough. Most of the community would stand up and applaud you if they could.”
Assistant Superintendent of business Scott Baumgartner thanked the internet technology and bus staff, and Daugherty said he’s thankful to see kids back in school.
“We’ve been practicing social distancing and it’s been great to see all of the kids back and back on playgrounds doing what normal students do… I just appreciate all the work that everyone has done to get us to this point,” he said.
The school board also:
- approved liability waivers to be distributed to students who are seeking or need a certification in a vocational area for their diploma such as welding, automotive and precision machining classes where in-class instruction is necessary to complete the requirements.
- approved an agreement Between the Learning Center and the Indiana Wesleyan University School of Nursing. The memorandum of understanding calls for HCCSC to act as a clinical facility for nursing students. Supervision will be provided by IWU.
- heard updates on the Roanoke Elementary School project. The asphalt has been completed, and the new school is at three-fourths capacity.
- renewed a lease totalling $26,400/year for Deb and David Dyer to rent an office space for alternative learning.
