The darkest day of 2020 has come and gone, marking a turning point in what may be the dimmest-feeling year in modern memory.
No, we aren’t referring to Election Day or politics at all. We are talking about the winter solstice, which happened to be truly special this year if you are into astrology.
For the first time in nearly 400 years, Jupiter and Saturn came into alignment Monday, according to NASA. This “great conjunction,” as astronomers call it, doesn’t normally fall on winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But we got lucky this year.
Although the planets won’t be within .1 degree of each other today as it was Monday, our readers will still have the opportunity to see the two largest planets in our solar system nearly side by side if we are blessed to have clear skies tonight or over the coming days.
This unique phenomenon is also significant since December’s new moon began on Dec. 14, which means there won’t be too much light reflecting off the moon and polluting the view of the night sky.
Even if you miss this astrological spectacle, you might notice a steady improvement in your mood over the coming days and months since the winter solstice has come and gone. The days will grow longer by a couple minutes each day from now until June 20, the longest day of 2021.
Studies have shown that people sometimes suffer from seasonal depression during the winter months since the dark hours outlast the daylight. Although there will be more darkness than light until the vernal equinox on March 20, 2021 – when the length of daylight and darkness are equal once again – the slightly-longer days will add some much-needed light during the cold months ahead.
Astrology aside, there are many other things to be thankful for as we count down the last days of 2020, a year filled with chaos and challenges. We now have two FDA-approved vaccinations thanks to President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed and hundreds of hard-working scientists across our country.
Operation Warp Speed was a resounding success, and it was a testament to our country’s resilience and fortitude.
We would certainly be remiss if we didn’t also highlight the brave and strong frontline workers across our country putting their health and wellness at risk on a daily basis in order to protect the vulnerable and keep our country going.
To our healthcare workers, teachers and first responders, thank you. To our shelf stockers, clerks and workers who have continued to persevere day in and day out, thank you. To our neighbors, family and friends who stepped up to support one another during these trying times, thank you.
The year 2020 is not over yet, so there is still time to make a positive impact. Do your part to help those who need it most.
While we have millions of vaccinations being shuttled across our country right now, we are not quite in the clear. We will need to rely on each other and continue to do the right thing, like following CDC guidelines, for many more months, but we should move forward with hope guiding the way.
While Christmas and the holiday season has changed dramatically this year, we are lucky to live in Huntington County, where storefronts are decorated for the occasion and where many neighbors are decorating their homes with colorful displays. These little things add light to dark times, and their impacts are both tangible and contagious.
Brighter days are ahead, both in a physical and psychological sense, as 2020 fades away. Although we are all exhausted, let’s challenge ourselves to add as much light and hope to our community as we can, while we can.
Afterall, positivity brings about positive outcomes, and we can all use a bit of brightness to overcome these dark, unprecedented times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.