“Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”
Murphy’s Law, as defined in the “Merriam-Webster Dictionary”
Apparently, this maxim’s roots originated with Air Force Captain Edward A. Murphy, Jr., in 1949. He did not refer to hosting his family at Christmas — Murphy only headed up a bungled aerospace experiment — but his holiday gathering probably did not look like the Hallmark Channel, either.
Anyone preparing for company already has begun a wrestling match with Murphy’s Law.
If you have effectively decorated for Christmas, young children/grandchildren will help you effectively un-decorate.
If you hide medicines from them, you will have hidden them even better from yourself.
If you move plants to your bedroom to protect them from curious little fingers, your pots will remain safe — until you and your spouse rise for nocturnal bathroom visits.
If all the bulbs in your light strings work, five minutes later, they will short-circuit your entire block’s electrical grid. Repairmen will fix it “after the holidays.”
If you provide free overnight lodging to relatives, the next morning, someone will ask if you bought that cushy futon or fold-out sofa at Inquisitions Are Us.
Murphy’s Law also wreaks havoc with holiday feasts. Along with meeting fat-free, gluten-free, vegetarian and pescatarian (fish only) requirements, as well as diets that demand free-range partridges that have roosted in pear trees, hosts face numerous other challenges.
If everyone shares responsibility for dinner, COVID-19, flu, road construction, blizzards and/or meteorite showers will crisscross plans and necessitate a host’s wild dash to seek a turkey that can be thawed and cooked in 15 minutes.
If you cook, chop, and strain to make real giblet gravy, older diners will recall how Grandma’s tasted better, while younger descendants will boycott it in favor of gravy-in-a-jar. (However, your wise spouse will say nothing and eat it. For two weeks.)
If you dare omit green bean casserole with onion rings in favor of stir-fried with almonds, someone will die of disappointment. (You must prepare for a funeral, but on the plus side, this can be accomplished while the family is all together.)
If you succeed in overloading your grandchildren with sugar, their parents will shoo them into your bedroom for the night. Then leave them for a week.
Then, there is the matter of the weather.
If half your family votes for snowmen, and the other half for clear roads, you will receive a compromise politely called wintry mix, and less politely … slop. Among other words.
If you have eight grandsons at your house, as we did at Thanksgiving, chances are 100 percent it will slop all day. Every day.
Not surprisingly, Murphy’s Law loves to tinker with generational differences.
Not only do the aforementioned eight grandsons affect the weather, but chances are100 percent that even if they play Monopoly, you must keep ice bags handy.
If you own 5 identical yellow toy cars you received free from Cheerios boxes, your future NASCAR drivers will all claim the same one.
Mary, the mother of newborn Jesus, might have welcomed a little drummer boy, but most moms of infants — as well as cranky, old adults — do not.
Though … if grandparents turn up “Jeopardy!” volume to seismic levels, they also insist little kids are too loud.
If you are blessed with both small and teen grandchildren, they will simultaneously suffer from overstimulation and terminal boredom.
If you have just purchased brand-new carpet for which you waited 12 years, someone will bring a brand-new puppy.
If the entire family agrees(!) to root for the same team, the TV network or company will immediately issue a blackout.
If no one brings up politics or COVID, the don’t let-your-kids-tell-my-kids-there-isn’t-a-Santa discussion will always keep communication flowing.
If you have never forgotten how to count to 5, it will happen when your littles discover somebody received more presents than they did.
Holiday grinches, having read the above lists, might present excellent cases to ban holiday gatherings. Why bunch together, when Murphy’s Law is on the loose?
What grinches do not know is that Family Law trumps Murphy’s. It declares love is worth the risks. Worth gravy, Santa, and Cheerios car clashes. Worth peeing puppies and learning to pronounce “pescatarian.”
Especially after Christmas 2020, we would not have it any other way.
