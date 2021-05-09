It’s clear where the power stands in girls tennis within the North Central Conference.
For the sixth-straight season Marion, the top seed in the NCC East division, and Harrison, the best in the West, met to decide the NCC championship, the 2021 edition coming Saturday on the Giants’ Bill Beekman Courts.
Unfortunately for the Giants, the 21st-ranked Raiders claimed the league title for a third-consecutive time with a 4-1 decision.
Prior to Harrison’s current streak, Marion had won the previous three NCC championship meetings with the Raiders.
“Our girls did what we asked them to do, and that was give ourselves a chance,” said Giants coach Doug Porter. “I felt like we did more than that, and Harrison definitely had to earn this conference championship. Officially, Harrison is ranked No. 21, but they are easily a top-15 team in the state.”
The Giants started the day slowly, falling behind Kokomo on four of the five courts in the semifinals before rallying to top the Wildkats, 4-1. Meanwhile, Harrison quickly dispatched Richmond, 5-0.
Junior Jaden Sebastian earned Marion’s first point of the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kokomo junior Olivia Hemmerich at No. 1 singles.
The Giants swept all three singles positions in the semifinals, with freshman Graciella Solis topping senior Olivia Persons, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 while senior Anna Wuertley dropped a.6-3 first set to freshman Ellen Callane at No. 2, but bounced back to win the next two sets, 6-0, 6-2.
Senior Emma Maki and sophomore Faith Riggs battled to a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles over Kokomo junior Leah Schliesmann and sophomore Evan Cothern.
Wildkat senior Olivia Hicks and junior Chloe McClain defeated junior Marley White and sophomore Issy leach, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Marion carried momentum from its semifinal win over Kokomo into the early portion of play against Harrison.
“I challenged our girls to come out and do to Harrison what Kokomo did to us earlier this morning: catch them by surprise,” Porter said. “After 30 minutes against Kokomo, we were trailing in four of the five positions before we recovered and took over that match. And the girls responded. After 30 minutes, we were beating Harrison in three positions.”
Solis won the first set against Harrison junior Malannie Madson, 6-2, then finished off the Giants only win in the finals with by a 6-1 margin in the second set.
Wuertley earned a 6-3 win in the first set against sophomore Sneha Manikhanden, but dropped the final two sets, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-fought battle.
Maki and Riggs were serving with a 5-3 lead in the opening set against Harrison senior Hannah Koutsouros and junior Maddie Ross, however the Raider duo rallied to win 11 of the last 12 games to earn the 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Solis played the best match of her season against a steady player. As a freshman, she is starting to think herself around the court and adjusting her shots when necessary,” Porter said. “… We started the Harrison match the way we ended the Kokomo match, playing some of our best doubles of the season. Maki and Riggs just couldn't close out the first set, and Harrison ran with the momentum in the second set.
“Wuertley was tired coming into the Harrison match after playing three sets against Kokomo, but she started strong and took the first set,” Porter added. “The last two sets were battles, and unfortunately, Anna has been on the short end of two 6-4 third-set losses (Delta) this week against quality ranked opponents. I know these experiences are going to make her a much stronger player heading towards the end of the season.”
Freshman Emma Gu, one of the top singles players in Indiana, defeated Sebastian, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Harrison seniors Katie Irr and Wesley Bradley topped White and Leach, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Marion (9-3) hosts Peru on Tuesday and visits Kokomo on Thursday. The Giants conclude the regular season at home against Yorktown on May 17 before play in the Marion Sectional begins on May 19.
