Max and Alice Harper are celebrating their 70th anniversary. They have been blessed with many years of good health, happiness, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and one great-great-grandson.
They had a quiet celebration with family, on Thanksgiving, in their home. Alice Elaine Scott and Max Earl Harper were married on Nov. 28, 1952, at The Assembly of God in Jasonville, Indiana. They went on their honeymoon, a few months later, to Niagara Falls. Their children are Sherry Sheward, Max Robin Harper (Tonya), and Dr. Rebecca Sue Holt.
