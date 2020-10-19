Harold L. Fawley, 90, North Manchester passed away October 14, 2020 at his residence. Harold was born March 11, 1930 in Warsaw, Indiana to Clifford and Artie (Good) Fawley.
Harold graduated from Laketon High School in 1949. The next year, he married Joan Ringenberg on November 17, 1950. The two were wed for fifty-two years before her passing on January 6, 2003. When Joan passed away, he lost a piece of himself. Harold enjoyed crafting, painting on saw blades, and woodworking in the wood shop he built. He had a rare blood type that once saved a life at Wabash Hospital. He served in the United States Army as a military police officer.
The memory of Harold Fawley will be remembered by his son, Jay R. Fawley, North Manchester; daughter-in-law, Pam Fawley, North Manchester; three grandchildren, Ross Fawley, North Manchester, Ryan Fawley, Rochester, Indiana, and Ian Fawley, Ferndale, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one son, Jon T. Fawley, passed away on August 7, 2018, and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Fawley.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 600 Beckley Street, North Manchester with Pastor Ken Sistrunk officiating.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Harold L. Fawley, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202 or Wabash County Cancer Society, P.O. Box 144, North Manchester IN 46962.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
