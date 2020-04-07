Harold D. Honeycutt, 51, of rural Rochester, Indiana passed at 6:59 a.m., April 3, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Ft. Wayne, Indiana as a result of a motorcycle accident in Fulton County.
Harold was born on Feb. 15, 1969 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Orville and Virginia P. (Reed) Honeycutt.
He married on Jan. 13, 1995 in Rochester, Indiana to Roxann Hurt, she survives.
Harold had been Shift Supervisor at Rochester Metal Products and had been with the company since 1986.
He had attended the House of Prayer of Akron. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson Street Glide and was the number one Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his children.
Survivors and place of residence:
Wife – Roxann Honeycutt – Rochester, Ind.
Sons – Cody Honeycutt – Goshen, Ind.
Brandon Honeycutt – Rochester, Ind.
Daughter – Brittany Laskowski – Rochester, Ind.
8 Grandchildren
Sister – Linda Sadler – Wabash, Ind.
Brothers – Jerry Honeycutt – Akron, Ind.
Jim Honeycutt – Wabash, Ind.
Danny and wife Deb Honeycutt – Akron, Ind.
Billy Honeycutt – Akron, Ind.
Darrell Honeycutt – Rochester, Ind.
Larry and wife Debbie Honeycutt – Wabash, Ind.
Bobby Gene Honeycutt – Wabash, Ind.
Preceded in Death By:
Parents – Orville and Virginia Honeycutt
Brothers – Denver and Orville Honeycutt
Sister-in-laws – Sheila Kay Honeycutt
Teresa L. Honeycutt
Brenda Honeycutt
Melinda Kay Honeycutt
Following county, state, federal, and CDC guidelines private family services will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron, Indiana.
Donations can be made to the donor’s choice of charity in Harold’s memory.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneral services.com
